Pope Francis Reverses Retired Prelate Benedict XVI's Edict On Use Of Old Latin Mass

On Friday, Pope Francis took a huge step toward modernising the Roman Catholic Church's liturgy by prohibiting the practice of the traditional Latin Mass, thereby reversing a decision made by his conservative predecessor. The decision to limit the use of the traditional Latin Rite at Mass was a setback for conservatives, who have long argued that the pope is diminishing the church's traditions.

Francis imposed new limits on where and by whom the traditional Latin Mass can be celebrated, as well as new permits from local bishops, in a papal Motu Proprio, a document issued under the pope's own legal authority. Francis believes supporters of the old Latin Mass are using it to undermine recent church reforms and divide the faithful. In the 1960s, the church tried to make the faith more accessible by using liturgy in live languages and prayer books that used modern idioms. Traditionalists reacted angrily in the following decades, and conservative pontiffs allowed Latin to resurface.

Francis would not be in charge of the church for long

Aside from the church's so-called liturgical wars, Francis' new law may have also functioned as a response to doubts over whether his recent health scare would halt or speed up his reforms. Following colon surgery, Francis was released from the hospital on Wednesday. The rule is a clear indication that Francis, who has repeatedly stated his awareness that he would only be in charge of the church for a limited period, intends to stick to his reforms.

Pope Benedict XVI loosened restrictions on the Latin Mass in 2007

In 2007, Pope Benedict XVI, Francis' predecessor, loosened restrictions on the traditional Latin Mass, often known as the Tridentine Mass. It was a step that was interpreted as indicating a return to traditionalism. Francis argued that the change, which was intended to bring the church's most traditionalist and schismatic corners back into the fold, had instead become a source of division and a stick for conservative opponents of the Second Vatican Council.

In explaining his regulation, dubbed 'Traditions Custodes,' Francis emphasised similar measures, including liturgical rules established by Pope John XXIII in 1962. After three decades of conservative popes who feared they had gone too far, many experts regard Francis' pontificate as the restoration of those modernising judgments.