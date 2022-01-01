Pope Francis Says Violence Against Women Is Insult To God, In New Year Speech

Pope Francis, who is the head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City delivered the New Year’s Day homily where he condemned the violence against women by stating that violence against them is an insult to God. On Saturday, the Pontiff delivered a speech from the Vatican City in Rome, drawing inspiration from Mary, Jesus' mother. He stated that while delivering her child in a lowly manger, Mary was in a dark stable, yet, it is there that she introduces God before the world. He further sought the listeners to learn from the Mother of God on how to adopt the same attitude.

He spoke out against violence against women, saying because mothers provide life and women keep the world going, let us all make more efforts to promote mothers and safeguard women, according to CNN. He also said that there has been enough violence directed at women. The Pope delivered the New Year's Day homily for the first time since 2019 at Saturday's service, as he missed last year's message due to health issues.

Pope Francis reflects on pandemic and social relationships

January 1 is also the Catholic feast day of Mary, the Mother of God. In his Christmas address last week, Pope Francis reflected on the pandemic, its impact on our social relationships. He also emphasised making an effort to contact others and do things together. According to CNN, he also called for a stop to wars in the Middle East and Africa, naming Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon, Sudan and Ethiopia.

The Pope stated that people are still living in unpredictable and tough times as a result of the pandemic and many are concerned about the future and burdened by societal difficulties, personal concerns, threats arising from the ecological catastrophe, injustices, and global economic disparities.

Pope's visit to the Nativity Scene in Saint Peter's Square cancelled

He also stated that when he sees Mary with her Son in her arms, he thinks of young mothers and their children fleeing wars, according to Digital Journal. Over coronavirus worries, the Vatican cancelled the pope's usual visit to the Nativity Scene in Saint Peter's Square on Friday. Italy, like the rest of Europe, is seeing an increase in coronavirus cases, which is being fueled by the new Omicron variant.

Image: AP