The head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City has suggested one of the popular formulas to married couples in order to stay joyful. While encouraging the married couples on Sunday, Pope Francis said, "always remember three keywords in a marriage: “Please, thanks and sorry.”

According to Francis, he penned a letter to married couples in order to encourage and boost the culture of co-operation. Notably, his letter was released on the Catholic feast day-- a day to commemorate Jesus’ family. While speaking at his studio window, Pope said he wished to present the letter as "a gift" to the "married couples". He urged the couple to keep having children to fight the “demographic winter” which, in Italy, has led to one of the lowest birth rates in the world.

COVID-19 forced families to spend more time together

"Maybe we aren’t born into an exceptional, problem-free family, but our family is our story — everyone has to think: It’s my story," he said. "They are our roots: If we cut them, life dries up!" Francis also acknowledged that the COVID-19 lockdown and quarantines had compelled households to spend more time together. Further, the head of the Catholic Church noted that such enforced togetherness at times experimented with the tolerance of parents and siblings alike and in some cases led to real complications. "Pre-existing problems were aggravated, creating conflicts that in some cases became almost unbearable. Many even experienced the breakup of a relationship," Francis mentioned in the letter.

While explaining the hardships faced by the children whose parents got separated due to some reasons, Pope said the situation compelled the children to live a life without a "constant source of stability, love, trust and strength". "The breakdown of a marriage causes immense suffering, since many hopes are dashed, and misunderstandings can lead to arguments and hurt not easily healed," he said. "Children end up having to suffer the pain of seeing their parents no longer together." He repeated a refrain he has often used when meeting with families and married couples, listing the three most important words in a marriage: “Please, thanks and sorry.”

(With inputs from AP)