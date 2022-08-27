Pope Francis To Create 20 New Cardinals Who May Pick His Successor As Retirement Looms

Pope Francis is set to create as many as 20 new cardinals on Saturday, August 27, from across the world, many of whom may eventually elect the current pontiff's successor. Due to his deteriorating health, Pope Francis has indicated the possibility of retiring, a move that his predecessor, Benedict XVI, also made. If the 85-year-old incumbent Pope finally decides to step down, a conclave of all cardinals under the age of 80 would be called to elect his successor.

According to a Vatican News report, all the 20 new cardinals will have red birettas (hats) placed on their heads by Pope Francis, who will also place rings on each cardinal's hands. "Receive this ring from the hand of Peter and know that, with the love of the Prince of the Apostles, your love for the Church is strengthened," the Pope would say while giving the rind to cardinals. Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego, a new cardinal from the United States, will receive the red hat from Pope Francis.

Cardinal-designate McElroy reflects on his election

In addition to praising Pope Francis' teachings that appeal to US Catholics, Cardinal-designate McElroy reflected on his election to the College of Cardinals. "Well, I learned about it when I was asleep because we received no prior notification of this. I was asleep and my cell phone was turned off, but it was on the nightstand by my bed. It started making noises because texts started coming in at 3:30 in the morning, which is 12:30 Rome time. I looked at them, and they all said, 'congratulations.' This is how I learned about my election," he told Vatican News.

Pope Francis expresses his willingness to visit North Korea

Meanwhile, Pope Francis has shown his interest in travelling to North Korea and urged the Kim Jong-un-led regime to extend an invitation to him to visit the country. Speaking to KBS World at the Vatican’s Paul VI Audience Hall, Francis expressed his willingness to visit North Korea upon getting an invitation. Despite the fact that he has often expressed a desire to visit Pyongyang, it is somewhat rare for Francis, the 266th head of the Roman Catholic Church, to have asked North Korea for an invitation using such direct rhetoric.

Image: AP