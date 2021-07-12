Pope Francis To Stay In Rome Hospital For A Few More Days After Surgery, Says Vatican

Pope Francis will remain at Rome's Gemelli Hospital a few more days in order to "best optimize the medical and rehabilitation therapy,” the Vatican said on July 12. The Vatican had originally said that Pope Francis could be released from the hospital by the end of last week. But now, in its latest update, the Vatican said that the Pope has completed the course of his post-surgical operation treatment but would remain in the hospital for few more days to optimize recovery. It is worth noting that surgeons had removed half of Pope Francis’ colon on July 4 for what doctors said was a severe narrowing of the large intestine.

According to the Vatican news, on Sunday the Pope met with patients of the nearby oncology ward with members of their families. The 84-year-old then appeared for the first time in public since the surgery, looking in good form as he delivered his weekly prayer from the 10th floor hospital balcony. In the afternoon, Pope Francis then celebrated Mass in the private chapel with the staff who assist him daily.

“Pope shared his joy with those around him over the victory of the Argentine and Italian national football teams. He offered his thoughts on the meaning and values of sports, and on the capacity in sporting activity to be able to accept any result, even defeat, saying "only in this way, in the face of life's difficulties, can one always put oneself on the line, fighting without giving up, with hope and trust,” Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni said, according to the Vatican News.

According to AP, Pope’s surgery was carried out by a 10-person medical team. He underwent an operation for symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon, a condition where sac-like pouches protrude from the muscular layer of the colon, leading it to become narrow. It is worth noting that in addition to causing pain, the condition can lead to bloating, inflammation, and difficulty in bowel movement. It tends to affect older people more.

Pope Francis to visit Slovakia

Before the surgery, the pope appeared to be in fine health. Three hours before leaving for Rome, Pope Francis had cheerfully greeted the public in St. Peter’s Square in keeping with a Sunday tradition and told them he will go to Hungary and Slovakia in September. A week the 84-year-old had used the same traditional appearance to ask the public for special prayers for the pope, which, in hindsight might have been hinting at the planned surgery at Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic.

The sprawling Catholic-run Gemelli hospital and medical school in the northern part of Rome traditionally treat popes and a part of its 10th floor is permanently reserved for them. It is worth noting that Pope Francis’ surgery appeared to be timed to coincide with a period in which he has only one public commitment, i.e., his Sunday blessing in St. Peter's Square. Like every year, the pontiff had already suspended all of his general and private audiences for the month of July.

