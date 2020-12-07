Pope Francis To Visit Iraq In March In His First Foreign Trip Since The COVID-19 Pandemic

The Vatican on Monday, December 7 said that Pope Francis will be visiting Iraq in the month of March if pandemic conditions permit. This will be marked as his first trip abroad in more than a year. According to the reports by AP, Vatican spokesman Matteo Brun said that the Pope will make the visit from March 5-8 and will make stops in Baghdad.

Read: Pope: No Crisis, Pandemic Can Extinguish Light Of Hope

Pope to make a visit to Iraq

He will also be stopping at the “plains of Ur, linked to the memory of Abraham,” the Biblical patriarch, as well as to the cities of Irbil, Mosul and Qaraqosh. The schedule of his trip will be announced later, keeping in mind “the evolution of the worldwide health emergency″. As per the reports by Vatican News, the Pope had wanted to visit Iraq for a long time and had expressed his desire as well. During June 2019, he told a meeting of Catholic aid agencies that he planned on visiting Iraq in 2020. He said that he constantly thinks of Iraq. He wants to make a visit there in a hope that it can face the future through the peace and common good.

Read: Pope Francis Installs 13 Cardinals, Including First African-American In Catholic History

Recently, Pope Francis said that amid the crisis, Christmas provides a reason for hope. According to the reports by AP, he said, “There's no pandemic, there's no crisis that can extinguish this light”. The Vatican has not yet released the Pope's Christmas schedule. However, he usually holds a Christmas Eve Mass and then offers a blessing on Christmas Day. Also, the Vatican's Christmas tree had been put up in St. Peter's Square, and work is underway to build the life-sized Nativity scene next to it. Speaking about it, the Pope said, “such symbols of Christmas "are signs of hope, especially in this difficult period”.

Read: Vatican To Probe How The Pope's Account 'liked' A Brazilian Model's Photo On Instagram

Also Read: Vatican To Release Report On Ex-cardinal McCarrick

(Image Credits: AP)