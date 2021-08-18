Pope Francis Urges People To Get Jabbed Against COVID-19; Calls Vaccination 'act Of Love'

In a bid to eliminate vaccine hesitancy among people, the Head of The Catholic Church, Pope Francis, on Wednesday, urged everyone to inoculate themselves with the COVID-19 vaccine. During a virtual address, Pope Francis said that taking the COVID-19 jabs was "an act of love." He also lauded the efforts of researchers and scientists who developed a safe and effective vaccine and pointed out that the vaccine can only protect us from the COVID-19 pandemic "if we take it."

Pope Francis says taking the COVID-19 vaccine is an act of love

In a virtual meeting with the heads of the church, Francis said the development of a vaccine has brought fresh hope to end the pandemic, but it can only become a reality if everyone joins hands with one another and gets vaccinated. In the video message, Francis said vaccination is act of love. He also urged people to take care of one another, as he said, taking COVID jabs is a simple yet profound way of showing compassion towards another. During the virtual interaction, he further said that every one of us is capable of making a difference, and taking the COVID vaccine would surely be a great gesture of love. He said "no matter how small, the gesture of love is always grand and it finally builds a better future."

According to Vatican News, Archbishop OA Rodriguez Maradiaga, who was also a part of the meeting said that the world has much to learn from the coronavirus pandemic, and one thing is certain: the authorised vaccine is effective and can protect everyone from the ongoing pandemic. He said the vaccine is the key to universal healing. Meanwhile, other bishops praised the efforts made by the scientists who developed the vaccine. Everyone present in the meeting prayed for the good health of the world and urged people to take COVID-19 jabs.

COVID-19 situation in the world

Since March 2019, COVID-19 has claimed as many as 4,370,427 lives. As per the report issued by the WHO, there have been 207,784,507 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Notably, a total of 4,462,336,040 vaccine doses have been administered across the world.



IMAGE CREDIT: AP