Pope Francis urges people to strengthen ties, backs call for 'global ceasefire'

Pope Francis on March 29 urged the world to stop all forms of war and act as one family against the deadly coronavirus pandemic, a news agency reported. He also urged the world leaders to be sensitive to a serious problem of Coronavirus spreading inside the jails before adding that they should take essential measures to avoid future tragedies. This comes as the Vatican reported six cases of COVID-19.

'Recognise Fraternal ties'

Soon after delivering his weekly Angelus prayer on Sunday, the 83-year-old pope said that a joint commitment against coronavirus would prompt people to recognize and strengthen their fraternal ties as “members of one human family.” His angelus has been live-streamed from inside the Vatican since early March after Peter’ square was shut amid coronavirus dread.

The Pontiff reportedly continued and said that he had accepted UN General Secretary António Guterres ’s appeal to call for a global ceasefire “which knows no borders” before inviting people to join it. Urging people to stop fighting, he called people to stop all kinds of war and hostility and promote the creation of a corridor for humanitarian aid, openness to diplomacy and attention to all vulnerable.

On March 27, Pope Francis stood alone in Saint Peter's square to bless Catholics around the world suffering from coronavirus outbreak. In a never seen before the incident, the Pope performed the rarely recited ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing from the steps of the basilica to an empty square, addressing millions via television, radio and social media. As per reports, the blessing which translates as 'To the City (Rome) and the World', is usually performed on three occasions, when a pope is elected, and each year at Christmas and Easter.

The pope spoke of armed conflict around the globe before reciting the blessing, however, on Friday he talked about the global coronavirus pandemic that has taken the world by storm. Pope also saluted the essential service providers in the time of crisis like these. He thanked medical staff, supermarket employees, police forces, volunteers, nuns and priests. On Friday, a crucifix was placed in front of Saint Peter’s, which the pope borrowed during a visit to one of the churches in the city and it is believed that the crucifix had saved Rome from the plague in the 16th century.

