Pope Urges Sri Lankan Govt To 'listen To Protestors' As It Grapples With Economic Meltdown

Pope Francis on Wednesday appealed to the people of Sri Lanka to resort to peaceful protests as the island nations slipped to anarchy in the past days. In a statement released by the Vatican, the pontiff stated that Sri Lankans "need to make their voices heard in a peaceful way." He further called on the Sri Lankan government to "listen to the voices of the protestors" grappling with the economic meltdown.

"I join religious authorities in urging all parties to maintain a peaceful attitude without yielding to violence," the Pope said, as quotd by Vatican News.

"I appeal to those with responsibilities to listen to the aspirations of the people and to ensure full respect for human rights and civil liberties," he added.

The remarks by the head of the Catholic church come as the economic and political situation in Sri Lanka are at boiling point. After month-long peaceful demonstrations, the protestors ran out of patience after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a 'state of emergency' in the country. Violent clashes broke out between pro and anti-government protestors at Galle Face and Temple Trees in Colombo, which left at least 8 dead and over 200 injured. Meanwhile, noting the aggravation of the violence, President Gotabaya extended the prevailing curfew twice in two days.

Gotabaya extends curfew, warns of 'racial disharmony'

As the sporadic violence and arson continued on the island, President Gotabaya extended the prevailing curfew until tomorrow morning. This is the second time in two days he stretched the state of emergency, vesting full power to the Sri Lankan army to restore peace and security in the country.

As per reports, the armed forces have been ordered to shoot at anyone seen vandalising public property, further fuelling public outrage. In a tweet on May 11, President Rajapaksa warned of potential "racial disharmony" further urging all Sri Lankans to avert "subversive efforts" and to "promote tolerance."

Meanwhile, the elder brother of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Mahinda Rajapaksa stepped down from his prime ministerial post on May 9 after weeks of turning a deaf ear to calls by protestors. President Gotabaya is now expected to announce a new cabinet and PM by the end of this week to revive the country from "falling into anarchy." In a Twitter post, he said, "Steps will be taken to form a new gov to prevent the country falling into anarchy & to maintain the affairs of the state that have come to a halt. A PM who commands a majority in Parliament & is able to secure the confidence of the people will be appointed within this week."

Protestors detained near parliament

Around 12 protestors have been detained for demonstrations near Sri Lankan Parliament. They reportedly held placards and raised slogans against lawmakers. As per local media reports, the demonstrators were shoved in a bus and carried away as they approached the parliament building. The Opposition leaders claimed that the protestors had only come to hand over a letter to the Speaker. However, Police Minister Prasanna Ranatunga claimed that the group had breached parliament privilege by hooting the parliamentarians.

(Image: AP)