Pope Francis Warns US-Iran Tensions Are 'jeopardizing' Efforts To Rebuild Iraq

Amid recent escalation between US-Iran tensions, Pope Francis warned on January 9 that the situations are staging for 'broader conflict' in the Middle East while 'jeopardizing' efforts to rebuild Iraq. The Pope stressed on the 'particularly troubling' decline of relations between Washington and Tehran after the US killed Iran's top commander Qassem Soleimani on January 3. Further, Francis also touched upon other issues such as climate change and nuclear proliferation. Francis 'renewed' his appeal to all 'interested parties' to avoid any further escalation of the conflict and practice restraint.

According to official Vatican website, Pope Francis said, “Particularly troubling are the signals coming from the entire region following the heightening of tensions between Iran and the United States, which risk above all compromising the gradual process of rebuilding in Iraq, as well as setting the groundwork for a vaster conflict that all of us would want to avert. I, therefore, renew my appeal that all the interested parties avoid an escalation of the conflict and “keep alive the flame of dialogue and self-restraint”, in full respect of international law.”

Christian leaders voice alarm

Vatican officials, as well as the Christian leaders in Iraq, have voiced alarm over recent multiple strikes by Iran on Iraqi military bases housing US troops. Iran's attack on Iraqi bases on January 8 was initiated in response to the killing of Soleimani. Even though no casualities were reported after the attack, Bishop Warda from Iraq said that current tensions are 'threatening the serious fragility' of the various communities. He further added that people are 'tired of war' along with the tragic consequences of the same while seeking 'urgent' action of the international community.

Statement from the Chaldean Archdiocese of Erbil, Kurdista, Iraq.

The current tensions are threatening the serious fragility of the communities, which are tired of war and the tragic consequences of it, continually suffered far too much and can no longer face an unknown future. pic.twitter.com/cvbuFjA081 — bishopwarda (@bishopwarda) January 8, 2020

According to the official website of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, they urge all parties in 'critical days' to embrace peace instead of violence. They further called for necessary diplomacy, courageous dialogue, and tireless efforts towards peace and resolve such global conflicts.

USCCB website issued a statement saying, “The U.S. bishops’ conference has spoken out regularly to encourage the pursuit of peace in the Middle East. We urge once again that all parties, in these critical days, embrace peace rather than violence.”

.@ArchbishopGomez, #USCCB President, and Bishop David J. Malloy, Chairman of the Committee International Justice and Peace, urge all parties to embrace peace. Full statement: https://t.co/ATcOTuPAeS pic.twitter.com/bzvaxK3QN0 — U.S. Catholic Bishops (@USCCB) January 8, 2020

