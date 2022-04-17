Pope Francis Wishes Ukraine Peace Amidst Ravaging War; Underlines Necessity For Harmony

With the Ukraine war raging on unabated on its 53rd day with no signs of ceasefire in sight, Pope Francis extended his Easter wishes to the world on Sunday while touching upon the challenges posed by international war. During his speech, the Pontiff stressed upon the need for peace efforts, calling it 'everyone's fundamental obligation.'

The Lord is risen! Let us lift up our gaze, remove the veil of sadness and sorrow from our eyes, and open our hearts to the hope that God brings! https://t.co/laMdZhXIBe — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) April 17, 2022

The Pontiff, in his message, underscored crisis situations confronted by many global nations including in the Middle East, Libya, Yemen, Afghanistan, and Myanmar. The ongoing Ukrainian crisis had a special mention in his message.

“May there be peace for war-torn Ukraine. Peace is possible; peace is a duty; peace is everyone’s primary responsibility!” Pope Francis said. He also urged world leaders to listen to people's pleas for peace and emphasized that people should not become accustomed to conflict.

Pope Francis' plea for peace amid the Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that this is not the first time the Pontiff has emphasised the need for peace amidst the ongoing war. A day ago, while taking note of the displacement of over four million Ukrainian refugees to the West during the ongoing war, Pope Francis on Friday pointed out that "racism" guides the treatment of refugees in the Western nations. Speaking on Italian television station RAI, the pontiff stated that the fact that asylum seekers from war-torn Ukraine are more welcomed compared to those from other parts of the world evidently proved that "we are racists." He also stressed that the West also segregates the refugees based on their source of origin.

Earlier on April 9, the Pontiff called for an Easter truce in Ukraine as he questioned the value of a “victory flag on a heap of rubble” referring to Russia during delivery at St. Peter’s Square. During his address at the end of a Palm Sunday service with over 50,000 people, Francis asserted: “Put the weapons down!” The pontiff continued, “Let an Easter truce start. But not to rearm and resume combat but a truce to reach peace through real negotiations open to some sacrifices for the good of the people.” “In fact, what kind of victory would be one that plants a flag on a heap of rubble?” he said.