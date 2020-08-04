Image Of Popsicles Made From Polluted Water Sources Breaks Internet; Pic Inside

A new Instagram post showing popsicles made from polluted water is gaining attention from netizens. They might look tempting at first but you would not want to try it once you know they are made of polluted water. They are made by three design students from the National Taiwan University of the Arts, Hong Yi-chen, Guo Yi-hui, and Zheng Yu-di.

The 'Nice Idea'

Along with dirty water, the popsicles also contain bugs, cigarette butts, dead fishes, oil, plastics and what not. According to reports, this was born as a graduation project and has now created a stir all over social media. This creation of bizarre popsicles has been featured in several exhibitions in Taipei, including the Taipei World Trade Center's Young Designers Exhibition 2017.

Read: Taiwan President Pays Tribute To Late President Lee

The image was uploaded on an Instagram page, “onpackaging”. The caption gives a detailed caption, explaining the popsicles. It reads, “The Polluted Water Popsicles project aims to draw attention to the problem of water pollution in Taiwan, while raising public awareness of the importance of respecting environment.The designers have collected a hundred samples of polluted water from rivers, lakes and ports around Taiwan, transforming them into disgusting popsicles.These were then reproduced using polyester resin, so that they could be preserved and exhibited.For each single popsicle was also created a special colored packaging , which recalled its "taste" and the origin of the water with which it was made.Don't be fooled by the captivating shades of bright yellow, old pink and emerald green. These are not synonymous with fresh fruity flavors, but with colors due to various sources of pollution”.

Read: Taiwanese Pay Respects To Former President Lee Teng-hui

The popsicles have left netizens in a state of shock. While some feel it is a great idea, others are thinking they were dumb enough to think that they could actually eat the popsicles. There are also people who arre praising the project, thinking that it serves an amazing purpose.

Read: Netizens React To Taiwanese Grandparents Who Showed Fashion Is Not Age Bound

Also Read: Former Taiwan Prez Lee Teng-hui Passes Away; 'foundation Of Democracy', Says Tsai Ing-wen

(Image Credits: Instagram/onpackaging)