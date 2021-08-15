Popular Chinese Actor Zhang Zhehan Faces Boycott Over Visit To Japan's Yasukuni Shrine

Popular Chinese actor Zhang Zhehan faced severe actions after he was photographed at Japan's Yasukuni Shrine. The Chinese Association of Performing Arts (CAPA) called for a boycott against the actor after pictures of him from his 2018 visit surfaced on the internet. The ban came while Japan marked the 76th anniversary of its surrender in World War II.

Zhang Zhehan, who is a popular face in Chinese features and period dramas went to visit the shrine sometime around August two years back. While the CAPA condemned Zhang's visit, his fans also disapproved the same. "The misbehaviour of the public figure has harmed national feeling," CAPA told the Chinese newspaper People's Daily.

Following the outrage, the 30-year-old actor pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour to the public. In a public statement, Zhang said that he was "ashamed of his ignorance." However, the pleas have seemingly done more damage than good. About 25 companies terminated the contract with the Chinese star after the CAPA urged the young age-group audience and the brands to disengage with the Chinese heartthrob. Major brands like Coca-Cola and a Danish jewellery maker Pandora have expelled Zhang from their upcoming projects.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Defence Ministry criticised Zhang's visit to the shrine. They also lambasted Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi's visit to the shrine last week.

The controversial Yasukuni Shrine

The Yasukuni Shrine located in Chiyoda, Tokyo was founded by Emperor Meiji in June 1869. The shrine commemorates the death of the soldiers and civilians during the Japanese aggression period that led to the Sino-Japanese War. The shrine has remained a topic of debate both internally and internationally as a visit to the shrine allegedly legitimises Japan's past. The controversial shrine, as seen by China and South Korea, is a tomb of Japan's right-wing fueled political uprisings and militarism. The shrine lists the names, origins, birthdates, and places of death of 2,466,532 men, women, children, and various pet animals. Among those are 1,068 convicted war criminals. This year Japanese President Yoshihide Suga also avoided paying tribute at the controversial shrine, AP reported.

With inputs from AP

image: Zhang Zhehan fans-Mad club/Instagram