Video: Portland Dad Lines Up Outside Store At 3 Am To Get Daughter's Wedding Dress

A video of a father who surprised his daughter by lining up in the middle of the night to get his daughter’s dream wedding dress is doing rounds of the internet. The video which was shared on Twitter has garnered over 41k likes and 786 retweets.

So I invited my dad to a wedding dress event where all dresses are $150. The event starts at 7am but lines can form at 4am.

My Dad just called me and said he brought a chair and is the first person outside the building already waiting..... ITS 2:55AM. — Elisa Ray (@elisista33) January 25, 2020

Got a call at 2:55 am

Elisa Ray, while speaking to international media said that she discovered that there was a wedding dress sale at a nearby store and all the dresses were available at $150. She added that the sale was about to start at 7:00 am but owing to the high demand, people were allowed to queue up as soon as 4:00 am. However, to her surprise, she received a call from her father at 2:55 am saying that he had brought a chair and was already at the store to get her dress.

Read: Mona Singh Takes Fans Back To Her 'Happy Indian Wedding' Through Fun-filled Video

Read: Madhya Pradesh: Fire Blazes At Wedding Venue In Gwalior

Ray also shared the video of her father showing him sitting on the chair with a glass of coffee.

The post won the hearts of people across the globe. Netizens lauded her for being so dedicated and loving towards his daughter. Catch all reactions here:

The things a father does for his child. Really touching! — Ahmed says (@AhmedAlwayz) January 26, 2020

Nice. Hope you found a man as awesome as your dad. — RWVandervoort (@rwvandervoort) January 26, 2020

This is so cute, you guys must have the sweetest relationship :,,,) — hello employer, nothing to see here (@ellarosebudd) January 25, 2020

🥺🥺This is adorable 💕 I bursted into tears 😭 because it reminds me of my dad. He does all kinds of things for me. We are definitely blessed to have fathers like this. I don’t take it for granted. ✨ — Josefina Nayeli (@jvidrio7) January 26, 2020

Read: Pak Hindu Girl Abducted From Wedding Venue, Forcibly Converted To Islam And Married To Muslim Man

Read: India Issues Pak Strong Demarche Over Abduction & Conversion Of Hindu Girl At Her Wedding