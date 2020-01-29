The Debate
Video: Portland Dad Lines Up Outside Store At 3 Am To Get Daughter's Wedding Dress

Rest of the World News

Video of a father who surprised his daughter by lining up in the middle of the night to get his daughter’s dream wedding dress is doing rounds of the internet.

A video of a father who surprised his daughter by lining up in the middle of the night to get his daughter’s dream wedding dress is doing rounds of the internet. The video which was shared on Twitter has garnered over 41k likes and 786 retweets. 

Got a call at 2:55 am 

Elisa Ray, while speaking to international media said that she discovered that there was a wedding dress sale at a nearby store and all the dresses were available at $150. She added that the sale was about to start at 7:00 am but owing to the high demand, people were allowed to queue up as soon as 4:00 am. However, to her surprise, she received a call from her father at 2:55 am saying that he had brought a chair and was already at the store to get her dress. 

Ray also shared the video of her father showing him sitting on the chair with a glass of coffee. 

The post won the hearts of people across the globe. Netizens lauded her for being so dedicated and loving towards his daughter. Catch all reactions here:

COMMENT
