Portland Violence: US Top Security Official Says 'all Options On Table' To Control Unrest

While US President Donald Trump’s government is facing challenges in controlling the drastic escalation of violence in Portland over the weekend, the acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said in a televised interview that “all options continue to be on the table” to end the unrest including the deployment of federal law enforcement assistance. The top security official's remarks in an interview with ABC on August 30 came after one person was shot dead in Portland late on August 29 as clashes between pro and anti-Trump protesters took place.

The northwest US city, that has been witnessing demonstrations over the racial injustice in the country for over three months, but on August 29 a large group of Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed on the streets, according to the police. However, recent media reports have said that the connection to the shooting is still unclear but the sound of gunshots was heard at 8:46pm.

As per police, the caravan of about 600 vehicles that were confronted by counter-demonstrators had left the area around 8:30 PM. The law enforcement officers even that they reached the scene “within a minute” but the man lost his life. However, international agency AP claimed that its photographer heard three gunshots and then observed the police medics working on the body of the man.

Trump and Portland mayor blame each other

In the aftermath of the clashes in Portland, while Trump pressed for law and order to followed in Democrat-led states, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has blamed the US President for it all. Trump launched verbal attacks on both the rival Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden and Wheeler and even called the latter “fool”. However, the Portland Mayor blamed Trump for creating such a toxic environment.

The Democratic city leader had said, "It's you who have created the hate and the division. Your campaign of fear is as anti-democratic as anything you've done to create hate and vitriol in our beautiful country”.

Donald Trump had even reposted the video of his supporters driving into the city to confront the anti-racism protesters with the caption saying “great patriots”. But after the reports of violence came out, he renewed his calls of deploying National Guards in the state. US President said Biden must be “weak on crime” because of the Bernie Sanders radical left voters. He called Biden “a toast” and democratic states as "infested with crime and violence."

(With agency inputs)