Portugal Health Min Forced To Resign After Pregnant Indian Woman Dies Due To Bed Shortage

In a major development, the Portuguese Health Minister resigned after an Indian pregnant tourist died while being shifted between hospitals in Lisbon. According to local media reports, a 34-year-old pregnant woman from India suffered a cardiac arrest while being transferred from one hospital to another in Lisbon. The patient was transferred due to non-availability of beds in public hospitals.

Though the baby was delivered following an emergency caesarian section, the woman lost her life. "The mother was hospitalised in intensive care, and died", indicated the Centro Hospitalar Universitario Lisboa Norte (CHULN), sending "the deepest condolences to the family".

Subsequently, Health Minister Marta Temido announced her resignation from the post. In a statement, Temido said she felt “no longer able to remain in office”. Presidency of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, in a note published on Tuesday, claimed he had already assumed and was awaiting the resignation request of the Minister of Health. "The President of the Republic was informed by the Prime Minister, (...) of the intention of the Minister of Health, Marta Temido, to cease her duties, a position she accepted", reads a text posted on the Presidency's page in internet with the title "Note on the Minister of Health's intention to cease her duties".

Marta Temido under immense criticism

Notably, the 48-year-old health minister, who holds a degree in hospital administration, was holding the post for the past four years. Her role was appreciated widely during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, for the last few months, she has been facing immense pressure and criticism including from inside her Socialist Party, as the country lacks public hospital emergency services, especially in maternity departments. Meanwhile, President's Office said Emidio will remain in office until the successor is chosen. The successor must be approved by the Council of Ministers scheduled for September 15. But the presentation can be anticipated.

