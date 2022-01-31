Portugal PM Antonio Costa Returns To Power With Clear Mandate As Socialists Win Elections

Portugal’s centre-left Socialist Party bagged a clear victory in the third straight general election on Sunday and secured a strong new mandate for the country’s Prime Minister, Antonio Costo. According to AP, Sunday’s snap election’s results came as the country geared to deploy billions of euros (dollars) of European Union (EU) aid for the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic. Costa returning to power comes in a surprise victory by Socialists after the party lost most of their advantage in the recent opinion polls.

The ballot notably took place amid a surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the new Omicron variant; about 1 million infected voters were allowed to leave home to cast their ballots. The Socialists elected at least 112 lawmakers in the 230-seat parliament. Around 98.7% of votes counted, the Socialists had 41% as compared to 28% for their main rival which is the centre-right Social Democratic Party. The centre-right Social Democratic Party took around 68 parliamentary seats and at least 18 seats still remain to be allocated, as per the report.

AP stated that it remained unclear if the Socialists would reach 116 lawmakers and allowed it to enact the legislation alone, or whether it would fall short of that number and need to secure deals for the support of smaller parties.

Costa offered olive branch to his adversaries

Socialist leader Antonio Costa, who is expected to return to his post as Portugal’s Prime Minister, immediately offered an olive branch to his adversaries. AP stated that he said he would encourage alliances with other parties in the parliament to overcome the country’s economic challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In his victory speech, Costa said, “The mission is to turn the page on the pandemic and bring affected sectors back to life”.

According to the report, the stakes are high for the next administration in Portugal. The country of 10.3 million people which is also the poorest in Western Europe, Portugal is poised to start deploying 45 billion euros or USD 50 billion of aid as a member of the European Union (EU) to help boost the economy after the tolling impacts of the pandemic.

(Image: AP)

