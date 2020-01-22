Possum Trashes Office Before Hiding Behind Computer Looking Shy, Guilty And Remorseful

A Possum in Australia trashed the entire office and then settled behind a computer feeling the guilt and remorse for his behaviour. The picture of the Possum was shared by a Twitter user named Bree Blakeman, who said that she had initially thought that her office was robbed by the burglars.

The research candidate at the Australian National University in Canberra said that she entered her office to find maps strewn across the floor, the paintings dangling off the wall, a hole in the ceiling and distorted and cracked tiles. She said that she had instantly thought that the office had been barged in. According to the reports, Bree hadn’t suspected an animal causing all that mess until she discovered the furry culprit patted behind the computer in regret.

Walked into my office and thought someone must have broken in because it looks trashed... and then I saw this little sweetie covering behind my computer. ❣️ pic.twitter.com/B4tuj0kYpT — Bree (@FF_notes) January 19, 2020

Guilty and shy to come out of the hiding

She told the media that the fluffy little faced Possum was staring at her from behind the computer. The possum was reportedly shy to come out of the hiding and had been trying to escape out of the ceiling by climbing on the book shelves but couldn’t.

Bree said that the destruction Possum caused in her office was huge, and she could sense he wanted to exit through the roof before he was caught considering the number of books that lay scattered all over the place.Bree’s Twitter post about the Possum incited some hilarious reactions from netizens that shared memes and jokes about the whole ‘Possum hiding behind the computer’ incident.

when you've missed the last bus & you're waiting for your mum to collect you pic.twitter.com/NNYGgbzNmc — 💀 Spikings 💀 (@HSpikings) January 20, 2020

When you don’t feel like working... but still have to stay in the office for another hour pic.twitter.com/WawJlbsftt — Mauro Betancourt (@MabyKaninchen) January 20, 2020

Defendant, you've been charged with breaking and entering, how do you plead?



Not guilty, your honour pic.twitter.com/47wiKH6Wl6 — Baamofin Lu'Jesha (@O_Nifesq) January 20, 2020

Grad student having a moment. pic.twitter.com/H6Kbq7w38W — opendna ⚙️ (@opendna) January 20, 2020

He really looks like he's having an existential crisis. — Barton Willage (@bartonwillage) January 20, 2020

The Possum, however, has made its way out on the Wednesday morning as Bree updated in a tweet. Her post also indicated that she had made food and water available for the animal before it finally escaped.

