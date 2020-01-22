The Debate
Possum Trashes Office Before Hiding Behind Computer Looking Shy, Guilty And Remorseful

Rest of the World News

Possum's guilty picture was shared by a Twitter user named Bree Blakeman, who said that she had initially thought that her office was robbed by the burglars.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Possum

A Possum in Australia trashed the entire office and then settled behind a computer feeling the guilt and remorse for his behaviour. The picture of the Possum was shared by a Twitter user named Bree Blakeman, who said that she had initially thought that her office was robbed by the burglars.

The research candidate at the Australian National University in Canberra said that she entered her office to find maps strewn across the floor, the paintings dangling off the wall, a hole in the ceiling and distorted and cracked tiles. She said that she had instantly thought that the office had been barged in. According to the reports, Bree hadn’t suspected an animal causing all that mess until she discovered the furry culprit patted behind the computer in regret.

Guilty and shy to come out of the hiding

She told the media that the fluffy little faced Possum was staring at her from behind the computer. The possum was reportedly shy to come out of the hiding and had been trying to escape out of the ceiling by climbing on the book shelves but couldn’t.

Bree said that the destruction Possum caused in her office was huge, and she could sense he wanted to exit through the roof before he was caught considering the number of books that lay scattered all over the place.Bree’s Twitter post about the Possum incited some hilarious reactions from netizens that shared memes and jokes about the whole ‘Possum hiding behind the computer’ incident.

The Possum, however, has made its way out on the Wednesday morning as Bree updated in a tweet. Her post also indicated that she had made food and water available for the animal before it finally escaped.

Published:
