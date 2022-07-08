Post Shinzo Abe's Assassination, Security Beefed Up For Top Politicians In Japan

After the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the Japanese establishment has swung into action with incumbent PM Fumio Kishida announcing increased security cover for the top politicians of the country, on Friday. While addressing a press briefing earlier, Kishida had called the attack on his predecessor, Abe, 'barbaric and malicious' and made it clear that such attacks 'cannot be tolerated' on Japanese soil.

"Shinzo Abe had done very well as Prime Minister," an emotional Japanese PM Fumio Kishida recalled as he paid tribute to his predecessor who was assassinated on Friday. Abe, 67, stepped down as Prime Minister in September 2020 after becoming the longest-serving PM in Japan's history over two terms, from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020.

Abe had been a popular leader and championed a number of political & strategic causes, ranging from nationalism and a military de-pacifism in Japan to the formation of the QUAD and the initiation of the 'Abenomics' set of economic principles in an effort to break Japan out of stagflation.

While campaigning for a parliamentary election, on Friday, a 41-year-old man who had till 2005 been employed with the Japan maritime force, opened fire on Abe from behind apparently with a homemade gun as he spoke at a drab traffic island in the western city of Nara. The assassin had stalked Abe at the campaign event and was apprehended the moment he fired the shots, but not before the damage had been done.

In a briefing, the hospital, where Abe was admitted after being shot, revealed that the bullet had hit Abe at the centre to the right of his chest, and munition had penetrated the heart and there were injuries to the neck and chest. At the time of admission to the hospital, his situation was 'grave', the medical team that attended him informed, adding that they transfused around a hundred units of blood in an effort to save the former Japanese PM, but he succumbed to his injuries and passed away at the age of 67.