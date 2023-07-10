Posters Of Putin Clutching Quran Appears In Lebanese Cities After The Mayhem In Sweden

A billboard depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin holding Quran appeared in Lebanese cities amid tensions surrounding the Islamic Holy book. The billboard appeared in multiple Lebanese cities and the visuals of the billboard went viral online. The poster features the picture of the Russian president clutching the Quran to his chest. The inscription of the poster reads “Guardian and protector of Religions”.

The picture was taken during Putin’s trip to Russia’s Republic of Dagestan. On June 28, the Russian president visited the Dzhuma Mosque in Derben where he was presented with the holy Islamic text. At that time, Putin made it clear that it is a crime to disrespect Quran or any other religious text. Muhammad Nasruddin the head of the Roslivan Office for Russian-Lebanese Cooperation, told Sputnik that with this gesture the Russian president showed the world how religious books should be treated, Sputnik reported. Nasruddin alluded to the Quran-burning incident in Sweden.

Sweden remains torn over the issue

There have been multiple instances of Quran burning took place in the Nordic nation that has left the country torn between its commitment to free speech and its respect for religious minorities. Last month, an Iraqi Christian immigrant burned Islam’s holy book outside a Stockholm mosque during the major Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, an act that the man said displayed his feelings about the Quran. The incident triggered widespread condemnation from around the world, especially the Islamic world.

Muslim countries have urged the Scandinavian nation to enact bans. In light of all this, Sweden’s justice minister said that the government may be open to amending the protest law. "We have seen arrests in Sweden on suspicion of preparation for a terrorist offence. There have been arrests in Germany on suspicion of preparing for a terrorist offence against Sweden in light of this. We can also see that the burning of the Quran last week has generated threats to our internal security,” Gunnar Strömmer told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet. "It is clear that we must analyse the legal situation in the light of the spring events and those judgments. The analyses are ongoing and we will come back with any conclusions,” he further added.