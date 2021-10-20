Potential Afghan Refugee Crisis Might Put Annual Burden Of $500 Million On Pakistan: IMF

On Tuesday, October 19, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stated that a potential refugee crisis in Afghanistan will certainly raise the burden of refugees on Pakistan and other nations, putting a $500 million annual burden on Islamabad. It claimed that Pakistan will incur an additional load of $500 million per year, anticipating that around one million Afghans could flee the war-ravaged country for neighbouring countries such as Iran and Tajikistan. Meanwhile, Tajikistan and Iran will have to incur the annual burden of $100 million and $300 million respectively, reported news agency ANI citing Samaa TV. As non-humanitarian help has been curtailed, and foreign assets virtually blocked since the Taliban seized power, Afghanistan's aid-reliant economy "faces severe fiscal and balance-of-payments difficulties," noted the IMF in its regional economic outlook update.

The UN agency further stated that Afghanistan's economy is expected to decline up to 30% this year, fueling a refugee crisis that will affect its neighbours, Turkey, and Europe. The IMF also highlighted that the turbulence in Afghanistan was projected to generate significant economic and security spillovers to the region, reported Khaama Press.

Earlier this month, the United Nations' humanitarian agencies and their partners appealed to countries to keep their promises to Afghanistan as they scramble to scale up the delivery of vital aid ahead of the upcoming winter season. Even before the Taliban's takeover in August, Afghanistan was already facing one of the world's worst humanitarian situations, which has now further escalated. Last month, a $606 million flash appeal was launched in an attempt to aid more than 10 million vulnerable Afghans, but less than 40% of it was funded, according to a report by UN News.

Taliban warns Pakistan International Airlines to reduce flight fares

It should be mentioned here that last week, the Taliban's interim government issued a warning to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Afghanistan's Kam Air to reduce the fares of flights landing in Islamabad from Kabul. If the demands are not met, the Taliban government has threatened to prevent Pakistani aircraft from landing in Afghanistan. The action was undertaken after Pakistan's PIA, which is governed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, began charging up to USD 2,500 for each ticket between Kabul and Islamabad. Pakistan International Airlines has been advised by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan not to take advantage of the sensitive situation in Afghanistan, reported news agency ANI.

Image: ANI