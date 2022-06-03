Potential Of India-European Union Cooperation In Green Hydrogen Very Significant: EU Envoy

Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the European Union to India and Bhutan, during a panel discussion on Thursday, said that both New Delhi and the EU need to work together for a green future. He underlined that India's role in green hydrogen is "very significant", and added that the cooperation with the EU has already enabled New Delhi to scale up production and utilization of Green Hydrogen in the country. "India's role in green hydrogen is very important. We need to work together for a green future. We are both massively investing in renewables. It's already happening and it'll be fast," Ugo Astuto said during a panel discussion on 'India-EU Cooperation in Green Hydrogen: Towards Sustainable Energy Transition'.

Glad to participate in this seminar organised by RIS. The potential of EU-India cooperation in green hydrogen is very significant! https://t.co/r9VVaaoSbh — Ugo Astuto (@EUAmbIndia) June 2, 2022

The special envoy reiterated that the potential of the India-EU partnership in Green Hydrogen and collective action is crucial for enhancing policies on climate change mitigation. "Glad to participate in this seminar organized by RIS. The potential of EU-India cooperation in Green Hydrogen is very significant!" Astuto said. Meanwhile, Vandana Kumar, Additional Secretary Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) addressed the conclave on India-EU Connectivity Partnership cooperation on Green Hydrogen and highlighted the country's mega renewable energy transition efforts. He also noted that the cooperation between India and the EU is significant to mitigate challenges related to energy and climate change.

"Cooperation with EU is very valuable to scale up production and utilization of Green Hydrogen. Partnership in Technology innovation and regulation is crucial to harness Green Hydrogen potential for energy transition," he noted.

Shri @sandiplomat Joint Secretary @MEAIndia highlights emerging pathways and modalities of India-EU Connectivity partnership with preeminent focus on green Hydrogen and associated technology @EU_India_CECP @EU_in_India @Sachin_Chat pic.twitter.com/vzZ1knK3Wp — RIS (@RIS_NewDelhi) June 2, 2022

RIS member India says has been pioneering research in green energy before others

The event was also attended by Dr Seshadri Chari, Member Governing Council RIS-- a think-tank for fostering effective policy dialogue and capacity-building among developing countries on global economic issues. Chari said that hydrogen as a viable source of energy is possible and inevitable. He noted that India has been pioneering research in this field even before others are forced to look at it as an alternative due to geopolitical compulsions. "Storage and transportation are challenges and the National Hydrogen Energy Mission (NHEM) will address these," he said.

Image: @RIS_NewDelhi