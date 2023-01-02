Power Outage Impacts Almost 300 Flights At Manila Airport, Passengers Left Stranded

New Year travel plans came to an abrupt halt in the Philippines on Sunday after a widespread electricity outage disrupted a majority of flight operations at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (MNL), the country’s largest airport. According to CNN, the outage occurred on New Year’s Day and impacted almost 300 inbound and outbound flights.

Tens of thousands of travelers were left stranded at the Manila airport, which serves as a key getaway for people flying to the Philippines. As per a statement by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), the airport experienced technical issues on the morning of Sunday, January 1.

Addressing a press conference later in the day, Philippine Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista expressed regret over the inconvenience and revealed that the airport was impacted by a severe power outage as its backup supply was unable to provide sufficient power.

"This was an air traffic management system issue. If you will compare (our airport) with Singapore's, for one, there is a big difference -- they are at least 10 years ahead of us," he said, adding that the transportation department has discussed with airline carriers to offer food, accommodation, and transportation "free of charge to all affected passengers."

A Manila-bound flight of Qantas airlines that had departed from Sydney was also affected by the outage. The plane was rerouted back to Australia within three hours of its eight-hour-long journey. "All airlines were prevented from arriving into Manila on Sunday afternoon as local authorities closed the local airspace. This meant our flight from Sydney had to turn around,” Qantas said in a statement.

Operations resume at Manila airport, politicians demand inquiry

Flight operations partially resumed around 5:50 pm, with the airport allowing inbound flights to arrive, as per an update shared by the CAAP. However, the outage’s impact continued until the next day with a string of flights getting cancelled. After complaints by antsy passengers started surfacing, Filipino authorities called for an inquiry into the massive outage.

"What a way to welcome the new year at our country's airports. We will conduct an inquiry to find out who is liable and how we can avoid this from happening again.We will conduct an inquiry to find out who is liable and how we can avoid this from happening again,” Filipino Senator Grace Poe tweeted.