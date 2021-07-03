Powerful Mudslide Engulfs Houses In Japan After Heavy Rains, At Least 19 Missing

At least 19 people have been missing after heavy rains hit Japan’s central city of Atami in Shizuoka. Nearly 80 houses have been destroyed in the Atami after the mudslide, which was triggered by heavy rains, according to AP citing an official with the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. The official revealed that possibly 100 people could still be missing under the mudslide but warned that details were not clear.

People missing after heavy rains in Japan

Rescue workers have been searching for those missing in the region. They have also received about 10 calls from people who are trapped in their houses under the mudslide. The Japan Meteorological Agency urged people to be alert for the mudslide and flooding. As per reports from the Kyodo News, two people are feared dead after the heavy rain. The seasonal rain has been forecasted to move toward the Sea of Japan coast over the weekend.

Shizuoka Governor Heita Kawakatsu told reporters that the two people who had been washed into the sea by a mudslide have been discovered. He said that their hearts had stopped but their deaths have not been officially declared. The Governor has offered condolences to the people who have suffered and he assured the people that efforts to rescue people will be made.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called a Cabinet meeting to discuss the mudslide. The government has set up a task force at the prime minister's office to collect information about heavy rainfall that swept areas along the Pacific coast in central and eastern Japan. Evacuation warnings were issued for a wide area, affecting more than 35,000 people. Public transport was disrupted due to the heavy rain. Shinkansen bullet trains were briefly suspended due to the heavy rain.

