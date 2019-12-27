Powerful Storm Brings Snowfall And Rain To Southern California

Southern California faces a cold and blustery winter storm which reportedly unleashed downpours, extensive snowfall and triggered a tornado post-Christmas. The winter storm further led to shutting down of major routes, including, Interstate 5 in Tejon Pass through the mountains north of Los Angeles which stopped traffic on Interstate 15 over Cajon Pass in the inland region to the east. I-15 was also shut down by the authorities. About 73 kilometres of the freeway from Baker, California, to Primm, Nevada, on the way to Las Vegas was reportedly shut because of snow and ice.

According to international media reports, a truck driver was pronounced dead as he was found unresponsive in a rig stopped along I-5 in Tejon Pass. While speaking to an international media outlet, a motorist who was stuck for five hours in Cajon Pass said that the freeway was full of snow and ice and he was worried about driving his car through the pass when it reopens as the car was not built for conditions like this. San Gabriel to San Bernardino Mountains on I-5 is the major connector between Southern California and Las Vegas, therefore, the snow stopped or slowed the traffic. The traffic was reportedly also slow on other California roads, including heavily travelled Insterstate 8 in eastern San Diego County. Many trees were also toppled.

A small tornado

A 60-year-old woman in San Diego also died as a car veered off a snowy road and crashed into an embankment. According to reports, the woman wasn't wearing a seatbelt and the driver was going too fast to control the car. On December 25, a small tornado also hopped across Ventura Harbor and toppled five trees. The winds were reportedly up to 65 to 85 mph which caused minor damage to nearby buildings. Localized flooding also inundated roads and freeway lanes which led to numerous traffic accidents. The San Diego County mountains will be closed at least through the weekend because of the heavy rainfall, as reportedly by Famed Palomar Observatory.

(With AP inputs)

