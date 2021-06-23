Prakashi Tomar Thanks UP CM For Naming Noida Shooting Range After Chandro Tomar

After the Uttar Pradesh Government on Tuesday announced that the shooting range in Noida to be named after the late octogenarian shooter, Chandro Tomar, her sister-in-law took to Twitter to express her gratitude. Dadi Prakashi Tomar extended her sincere thanks to UP CM Yogi Adityanath for renaming the shooting ground after Chandro Tomar, popularly knows as 'Shooter Dadi'. Chandro Tomar had passed away in April after battling COVID-19.

Prakashi Tomar thanks UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The Yogi Adityanath-led government has issued directions to rename the shooting range in Noida to honour her memory. "Naming the shooting range after Chandro Tomar is a tribute to women power, in line with the Mission Shakti program of the Uttar Pradesh government," he tweeted in Hindi. Prakashi Tomar in her post wrote, “Many thanks to our Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji for renaming the Noida Shooting Range after my Jethani 'Chandro Tomar.” After testing positive for COVID-19, Chandro Tomar nicknamed 'Shooter Dadi' lost her life to the virus at a Meerut hospital due to respiratory complications on April 30. The icon who hailed from Johri village in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district passed away at the age of 89.



Chandro Tomar was in her sixties when she picked up the gun for the first time and her journey of becoming a sharpshooter was an accidental one. One day, when she accompanied her granddaughter to a shooting club, she picked up a pistol and shot a bull's eye at first shot. The coach at the academy noticed this and approached Chandro Tomar to join the club. She faced initial opposition from her husband and her brothers but continued regardless. Ultimately, 'Shooter Dadi' went on to win several national championships and was one of the world's oldest woman sharpshooters. Her niece and granddaughters have followed in her footsteps and won several national and international championships.



IMAGE: PTI/SHOOTERDADI/Twitter