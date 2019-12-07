Prankster Employee Wraps Boss' Office In Christmas Wrapping Paper

An employee covered her boss' entire office in wrapping paper when they called in sick in Australia. The paper which was red in colour also featured Christmas motifs like Santa and Reindeer on it. She covered the office chairs, armchairs, the desk, the entire computer, picture frame, and even pens and pencils.

Recyclable paper used

This prank was executed by a Sydney-based author and podcast creator Jo Thornely, who later uploaded a video of the fully decorated room to Instagram.

Talking about the wastage of paper, Jo later explained the international media that she and her colleague had bought the cheapest and the most easily recyclable paper they could find. She further said that while covering everything in wrapping paper, they started on big things and later worked their way down to the details. She also revealed that wrapping the chairs were the most difficult part of the job.

Not the first gift-wrapped room

Yet another Christmas prank was reported by Nichola Mullen-King after her husband covered every single bit of the kitchen with Christmas wrapping paper. She even threatened to file for a divorce. The bizarre incident was shared on social media. Nichola came home to find the walls, stove, even the fruit in the bowl wrapped in festive wrapping paper and was furious with her husband. In her post, Nichola wrote that she would be filing the divorce within 2 hours as he had covered everything "including the fruit, eggs, utensils, and chopping board" with Christmas paper. He even plugged the air freshener inside, she exclaimed. Such holiday pranks have been seen before when people wrap someone's car or desk or the entire room in Christmas wrapping paper.

