Prankster Leaves Life-size AirPod Stickers All Over San Francisco

Pablo Rochat, a digital artist decided to play a prank with the people by printing life-size AirPod stickers and stuck them across the city. Rochat who also owns AirPods said that he fears to lose the wireless earplugs since he often drops them.

He played the prank because he wanted to make it look like people dropping their Airpods all over the city and see if poeple would try to pick them up, according to the reports.

READ: Facebook Wants You To Create And Share Memes, Launches A New, Dedicated App

Rochat tweeted a video of the prank

Rochat tweeted a video of the prank and it had people in splits. The tweet went viral and people wanted proof that if someone actually fell for the prank. Rochat used high-resolution Air Pod images, a printer and some sticker paper for making the stickers. He placed 20 life-size AirPod stickers on the streets, trains and other places around the city.

Netizens Reactions

The photos and video of man putting AirPod stickers attracted many netizens on the Internet.

this is SO funny and i would 100% try to pick one up if i saw it. https://t.co/5e5avEdvz4 — Erin Robertson (@erinrobertsonPR) November 19, 2019

CHAOTIC GOOD ENERGY 😂😂 — julia mf kong❕ (@juliaakong) November 19, 2019

READ: Diljit Dosanjh | The Good Newwz Actor Has A Hearty Laugh As He Shares Memes Made On Him

THIS IS THE HERO GOTHAM DESERVES 😭 https://t.co/PqrPUQHltR — Dopeman Cortez (@MF_DAD) November 18, 2019

Another user wrote, "Don’t know what’s more evil. This prank or not providing us with the reaction videos."

Another user wrote, "Please, I beg, can you tape one at the bottom of an escalator."

Another user wrote, "If people are so desperate for AirPods that they would seemingly pick them off a city street with the intention of inserting them in their ear, they deserve to be trolled by this, lol."

READ: Tanhaji Trailer: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan Movie Creates A Flood Of Hilarious Memes

READ: Tanhaji Memes Ft. Ajay Devgn And Saif Ali Khan, Has The Internet In Splits