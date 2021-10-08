Pratik Vitthal Mohite Sets Guinness World Record For Shortest Competitive Bodybuilder

An Indian bodybuilder has set the Guinness World Record for being the shortest competitive bodybuilder in the world. Pratik Vitthal Mohite, who hails from Maharashtra measures 102 cm (3 feet 4 inches) and is the shortest competitive bodybuilder (male) in the world. Verified in 2021, Mohite applied for the record after he was suggested by his friend.

Pratik Mohite creates Guinness World Record

The Guinness World Records has shared the video of Pratik Mohite on Youtube. In the video, Mohite can be seen speaking about his journey and how he was able to create the world record. "It was my dream to achieve a Guinness World Records title and I am very happy to achieve the record", Mohite said in the video in Hindi. In the caption, Guinness World Record mentioned that Mohite began working out at the age of 18 and won a medal at his first competitive bodybuilding event. After winning the medal at his first bodybuilding event, he has participated in more than 40 events. According to GWR, Pratik Mohite has an aim to achieve the Mr World Championship.

Speaking to Guinness World Records, Pratik said, "Getting a recognition by Guinness World Records is a great step up for me". Mohite started his journey in 2012 and initially, he faced problems in gripping the equipment. He spent hours in the gym to achieve his goal, according to GWR blog. In his training regime, he starts his morning with a 30-minute run and after breakfast, he works out in the gym for two hours. He again runs for 30 minutes in the evening. Apart from the gym, he likes to play cricket with his friends. According to the GWR blog, he aims to open his gym where he will motivate like-minded future athletes.

The video, since being shared on Youtube, has garnered 391,360 views and several reactions. Netizens, inspired to see the journey of Pratik Vitthal Mohite have praised him in the comments section. One user commented, "That's unique for sure; just goes to show what determination and commitment can realise for you." Another individual commented, "Inspiration to us all. Hard work, determination, unshakeable self belief." Check out some user reactions:

Image: Instagram/@pratikmohite_official