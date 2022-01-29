Pregnant New Zealand Journalist Gets Stranded In Afghanistan; Seeks Help From Taliban

A pregnant New Zealand journalist claims she sought help from the Taliban and is now stranded in Afghanistan after her home nation barred her from returning due to a coronavirus quarantine system blockage. Charlotte Bellis wrote in The New Zealand Herald on Saturday that it was "brutally ironic" that she had previously questioned the Taliban about their treatment of women and was now questioning her own government.

After being denied a MIQ (Managed Isolation and Quarantine) slot, she was compelled to seek accommodation in Afghanistan. The MIQ is a key step taken by the New Zealand government to combat the coronavirus disease's spread (COVID-19). It is intended for those returning to New Zealand from overseas in order to avoid the spread of COVID-19 throughout the country.

Journalist Charlotte Bellis was reporting on Afghanistan, for Al Jazeera. Bellis revealed she was pregnant in September while in Qatar, where Al Jazeera's headquarters reside, in an open letter published in the New Zealand Herald. In November, she resigned from her work in order to give birth to her child in her own country. But, according to the former reporter, that's where the issues started.

"When the Taliban offers you — a pregnant, unmarried woman — safe haven, you know your situation is messed up," Bellis wrote in her column.

Strict COVID rules resulted in backlog of thousands of people waiting to return home

Chris Hipkins, New Zealand's COVID-19 Response Minister, told the Herald that his office had requested officials to review whether they followed proper protocols in Bellis' instance. During the pandemic, New Zealand managed to keep the virus to a bare minimum, with only 52 viral deaths reported among its 5 million people. However, the country's rule that even returning citizens spend 10 days in military-run quarantine hotels has resulted in a backlog of thousands of people waiting to return home.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her government have been embarrassed by stories of nationals stuck abroad in dangerous situations, but Bellis' predicament is particularly egregious. She earned international recognition last year while working for Al Jazeera, where she was covering the withdrawal of American soldiers from Afghanistan. She questioned Taliban officials about their treatment of women and girls.

Bellis wrote in her column on Saturday that she returned to Qatar in September and found out she was pregnant with her partner, freelance photographer Jim Huylebroek, a New York Times contributor. After being told by physicians that she couldn't have children, she called the pregnancy a "miracle." However, extramarital sex is prohibited in Qatar, so Bellis decided to leave. She tried unsuccessfully several times to return to New Zealand using a lottery-style procedure for returning citizens.

She said she left Al Jazeera in November and moved to Huylebroek's native Belgium with her husband. But she couldn't remain long because she wasn't a resident, she explained. She claimed that Afghanistan was the only other country where the couple had visas to dwell. Bellis claimed she met with senior Taliban connections who assured her that if she returned to Afghanistan, she would be safe.

"Just tell people you’re married and if it escalates, call us. Don’t worry," the Talibans told New Zealand reporter Bellis.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Image: charlottebellis@Instagram)