Pregnant Woman Asked To Finish Meeting After Breaking Into Labour, Netizens Enraged

A pregnant woman was forced to sit through the end of a work meeting even after her water broke, a Twitter post by Christine Carrillo alleged causing outrage from internet users against the unnamed company. Triggering widespread conversation about the line between professional life and an individual’s health, the Twitter post relayed a conversation between her friend and the lead investor. According to Carrillo when the pregnant woman said, “I need to go to the hospital my water just broke” she was met with a reply from the lead investor from a renowned fund saying, “Ok, but can we finish the meeting first?"

This led to the woman finishing the meeting in the car while en route to the hospital. While Carrillo expressed her frustration regarding the pregnant friend, internet users lashed out on the alleged treatment and the ignorance veiled as ‘professionalism.’ One of the furious Twitter users said, “This is disgusting.” Several other women relayed their own experience with similar work situations when they were pregnant, or even in labour. One netizen said, “I worked the entire day I was in labour with my daughter - meetings all day (kept post-it notes of how far apart my contractions were).”

If this happened in the final month (>36w), then why in heavens name was this person at work at all in the first place? Having to work until your water breaks is just 🤯 — Remie (@rbolte) May 22, 2021

Please tell me she didn’t take his money. — Ryan Negri (@RyanNegri) May 21, 2021

I worked the entire day I was in labor with my daughter - meetings all day (kept post it notes of how far apart my contractions were) - then went to the hospital an hour after my last meeting to give birth. This happens in the startup world and corporations. It’s appalling. — Katica Roy (@katicaroy) May 22, 2021

Is this real? Am I living in my naive bubble? Who does that? — Daniel Kraft (@DanielKraft) May 21, 2021

It's very real. I know this vc which was even more appalling to me. But the stories I hear from peers never cease to surprise me anymore. — Christine Carrillo (@ChristineCarril) May 21, 2021

Woman On Oxygen Support Working In The Kitchen

This is not the only incident involving a pregnant woman that angered the netizens. Earlier this week, another picture went viral showing a COVID-19-positive woman cooking in the kitchen while being on Oxygen support. While the origins of the image remain unknown, it sparked a debate online. The caption of the post was also scrutinised as it says, “Unconditional love = mother. She is never off duty.” Shortly after the image caught social media by storm, internet users slammed the glorification of motherhood.

One user wrote on Instagram, “It’s a shame to the society that even a woman a mother who is ill have to do it herself instead of the family members.” Another said, “This is not unconditional love. This is torture and abuse!!!” An internet user also questioned, “Can we stop painting mothers and women as eternal sacrificial figures and give them the support and help they deserve?”

IMAGE: Unsplash/Twitter