Prepare For Pandemic Deadlier Than COVID-19: WHO Chief

World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday that the world must prepare for a deadlier pandemic than COVID-19. The WHO chief's warning came just days after the global health agency formally announced that COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency. Speaking at the World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, the WHO director-general said COVID-19 continues to be a threat, and there is only one way to confront it -- by preparedness.

"The threat of another variant emerging that causes new surges of disease and death remains, and the threat of another pathogen emerging with even deadlier potential remains," Ghebreyesus said.

My remarks at #WHA76 Strategic roundtable: The role of health community in #ClimateAction https://t.co/kDYkrdrqgx — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) May 24, 2023

'When next pandemic comes knocking...'

With more than 6.9 million people dead due to COVID-19 related health complications, the WHO chief said, "We cannot kick this down the road." "When the next pandemic comes knocking -- and it will -- we must be ready to answer decisively, collectively and equitably," he said, adding that pandemics are far from the only threat the world faces and there is a need for effective global mechanisms that address and respond to emergencies of all kinds.

The WHO chief said COVID-19 had significant implications for health-related targets and that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) must be met which has a deadline of 2030.

The WHO chief said COVID-19 had significant implications for health-related targets and that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) must be met which has a deadline of 2030. The pandemic also affected progress towards the Triple Billion targets, he noted, referring to the framework announced at the 2017 World Health Assembly. The initiative calls for one billion more people to have universal health coverage, and that a billion more to be better protected from health emergencies, and another billion to be ensured health and well-being.

Ghebreysus said that while some countries have made significant progress on universal health coverage with some 477 million people now benefitting from it, at the current pace, fewer than half the world's people will be covered by the end of the decade, "meaning, we must at least double the pace." The WHO chief concluded saying that COVID-19 has proved that eight billion people -- roughly all humans on the planet -- need to better protected in emergencies.