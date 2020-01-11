'Preschool Picasso': Seven-year-old's Artwork Takes The Internet By Storm

A seven-year-old boy from Germany has taken the internet by storm and shaken up the art world with his expressions on canvass. As per reports, Mikail Akar's paintings are selling for thousands of euros and being bought by people from all over the world.

German media has dubbed Mikail as the 'Preschool Picasso' and the young boy has become an overnight internet star. Netizens were left speechless to discover a seven-year-old could paint so well. As per reports, Mikhail has already received recognition and interests from Germany, France, and the United States.

Mikail Akar's paintings:

Preschool Picasso takes the internet by storm

The seven-year-old has received immense appreciation and he currently has over 40,000 followers on Instagram. As per reports, Mikhail's parents discovered their son's talent a few years ago when they had gifted him a canvas and paints for his fourth birthday.

Further reports stated that one of Akar's artwork was recently sold for 11,000 euros. The money was donated to Neuer’s children’s charity, stated reports. The next exhibition of his artwork is set to be held in Cologne, and the one after that will be held in Paris.

