'Preschool Picasso': Seven-year-old's Artwork Takes The Internet By Storm

A seven-year-old boy from Germany has taken the internet by storm and shaken up the art world with his expressions on canvass. As per reports, Mikail Akar's paintings are selling for thousands of euros and being bought by people from all over the world.
German media has dubbed Mikail as the 'Preschool Picasso' and the young boy has become an overnight internet star. Netizens were left speechless to discover a seven-year-old could paint so well. As per reports, Mikhail has already received recognition and interests from Germany, France, and the United States.
Letzte Woche war ich eingeladen bei Manuel Neuer und seiner Stiftung #manuelneuerkidsfoundation! Wir haben zusammen ein Bild gemalt und es für ein guten Zweck versteigert. Der Erlös kommt zum Teil der Manuel Neuer Kids Foundation zu gute. In kürze werden Edition zum Verkauf angeboten, jedes ist Hand übermalt und signiert von Manuel und Mikail. Vielen Dank an die Manuel Neuer Kids Foundation und dem renommierten Kunsthändler Marcus Schäfer (kunstart.net) Infos: www.mikailakar.de ———- Last week I was invited by Manuel Neuer and his foundation #manuelneuerkidsfoundation! We painted a picture together and auctioned it for a good cause. The proceeds go partly to the Manuel Neuer Kids Foundation. In a short time editions will be offered for sale, each one hand painted and signed by Manuel and Mikail. Many thanks to the Manuel Neuer Kids Foundation and the renowned art dealer Marcus Schäfer (kunstart.net) Info: www.mikailakar.de #mikailakar #mikailsgalerie #manuelneuerkidsfoundation #kunstart.net
The seven-year-old has received immense appreciation and he currently has over 40,000 followers on Instagram. As per reports, Mikhail's parents discovered their son's talent a few years ago when they had gifted him a canvas and paints for his fourth birthday.
Further reports stated that one of Akar's artwork was recently sold for 11,000 euros. The money was donated to Neuer’s children’s charity, stated reports. The next exhibition of his artwork is set to be held in Cologne, and the one after that will be held in Paris.
