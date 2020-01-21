Preschoolers Sell Hot Cocoa To Raise Funds For Classmate's Cancer Treatment

A group of preschool students in the US have won hearts of people after they set up a hot cocoa stand to raise funds for their classmate fighting cancer. Four-year-old Jasper Mazzocco was diagnosed with a rare type of brain cancer last year and had to drop out of school to undergo treatment.

Raised over $10,000

As the news broke out, his classmates from Redding Cooperative Preschool in California, decided to help him by selling hot cocoa. Till now the kids have managed to raise over $10,000 for his treatment. Becky Haskings, the fundraiser coordinator said that the kids miss and talk about Jasper every day. She added that they wanted to help him in every way they could.

Contributing towards the fundraiser, the local shops provided space, tables, chairs and water bottles while Costco and Starbucks donated baked goods for the stalls. Their teacher, Jessica Stephen revealed that some people who bought the snacks from the stall were cancer survivors themselves and shared their own battle stories. She added that it was one of the most beautiful experience she had ever had.

