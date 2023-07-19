Last Updated:

President Droupadi Murmu Accepts Credentials From Envoys Of Five Nations

Clemente Pedro Francisco Camenha, Ambassador of the Republic of Angola; and Demeke Atnafu Ambulo, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, also presented their credentials to the president, it added.

| Written By
Press Trust Of India

President Murmu accepted credentials from envoys. Image: PTI


President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday accepted credentials from envoys of five nations, including Chad and Finland, at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Those who presented their credentials were Dillah Lucienne, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad; Brigadier General Aloys Bizindavyi, Ambassador of the Republic of Burundi; and Kimmo Lahdevirta, Ambassador of the Republic of Finland, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

