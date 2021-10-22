President Erdogan Says Turkey Will Recoup $1.4 Billion Paid To US For F-35 Deal

Turkey is determined to get back funds the Unites States owes to Ankara for the scrapped F-35s program in July 2019, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, as talks for the purchase of Lockheed Martin-made Viper class F-16 fighter jets are underway. Turkey paid $1.4 billion to the US in a deal to upgrade its fleet with F-35 jets which were never delivered as Washington stalled the contract over Turkey’s Russian missile defence system S-400s purchase. US had also hit Turkey with CAATSA sanctions.

The United States scrapped a defence contract with Ankara over security concerns as it said that the Russian air-defence system can gather intelligence on the American manufactured F35s’ crucial stealth abilities. US lawmakers and defence officials had protested Turkey’s decision of acquiring the Russian S-400 alongside the F-35 joint strike fighter over IFF tactical data concerns, as the Russian missile system could easily compromise F-35’s technology intelligence that makes the US manufactured fighter jets lethal. Defence analysts believe that the US Air Force operating F-35s out of Incirlik Air Base has been a mounting challenge with Russia’s S-400 nearby.

On October 20, however, as he deplaned after a trip to Africa, Turkish leader Erdogan told the Ankara’s reporters “We will get back the $1.4 billion in one way or another.” Furthermore, he revealed that he would hold talks about the deal with US President Joe Biden during this weekend’s G20 meeting in Rome.

[Military vehicles and equipment, parts of the S-400 air defence systems, are unloaded from a Russian transport aircraft, at Murted military airport in Ankara, Turkey. Image: AP]

'No way will we let anyone abuse Turkey's rights,' warns Erdogan

“I believe we will make progress," Turkish outlet TRT quoted Erdogan as saying. Clarifying the controversy surrounding the US embargo on Turkey, Erdogan said that Turkey purchased the Russian missile system long after it failed to reach terms on the protracted negotiations with the US on the defence deal. Turkey had placed an order for more than 100 F-35 jets manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corp, but the US snubbed the deal stating that the S-400s would expose the F-35s to possible Russian subterfuge. Erdogan now says that talks between the Turkish defence minister and the US defence secretary have been ongoing. “In no way will we let anyone abuse Turkey’s rights,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters.

[ US F-35A fighter jet prepares to land at Chungju Air Base in Chungju. Image: AP]

At a press conference in Istanbul earlier this week, Erdogan claimed that the United States offered Anakara's fleet of upgraded F-16s as a form of potential reimbursement for cancelled F-35 contract. “Turkey is working on reimbursement for the F-35 payment," Erdogan said. Although, at least two Turkish official sources familiar with the development informed the Ankara press that Turkey first made a formal request for acquiring up to 40 new F-16 Block 70 aircraft from Lockheed Martin Corp as well as 80 kits to modernize the existing F-35 fleet.

US denies it made 'financing offers' to Turkey for F-16s purchase

Responding to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's remarks, the United States clarified this week that it has made no official financing offer to Ankara for the sale of F-16 warplanes. "We would refer you to the Turkish government to speak to its defence procurement plans. What I can say is the United States has not made any financing offers on Turkey's F-16 request," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a White House presser. Furthermore, Price stressed that such defence deals such as the sale of F-16 fighter jets first needs approval from the US State Department and Congress, adding that the US Defense Department has been in consultations with Turkey on the blocked order of F-35 fighter planes but financing options for F-16 were not on the table.

“When it comes to Turkey, we strongly value our partnership with our Nato ally Turkey. It’s an important Nato ally. We have longstanding and deep bilateral ties, and Turkey’s continued Nato interoperability remains a priority,” US State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at the briefing. He went on to add: “The Department of Defense does remain in consultations with Turkey on the F-35 programme. Turkish officials have publicly acknowledged their interest in purchasing F-16 aircraft. We would refer you to the Turkish Government to speak to its defense procurement plans.”

Image: AP