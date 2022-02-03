President Joe Biden Confirms US Raid In Syria Killed Top Islamic State Leader Abu Ibrahim

US President Joe Biden, on Thursday, claimed the American troops that raided northwestern Syria, had successfully killed the top leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi. According to a statement released by the US President on Thursday, he gave a green signal to the US troops in order to conduct a counterterrorism operation in Syria. He said the direction was given to the troops to protect the American people and US allies from the Islamist terror organisations.

"Last night at my direction, US military forces in northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our allies, and make the world a safer place," Biden said.

"Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi—the leader of ISIS," POTUS Biden added.

President Biden, Vice President Harris and members of the President’s national security team observe the counterterrorism operation responsible for removing from the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS. pic.twitter.com/uhK75WeUme — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 3, 2022

He informed all the American troops who were part of the counter-terrorism operation returned safely. Earlier today, the Pentagon informed about the "successful operation" led by the US forces on early Thursday. Though the US officials did not disclose the exact target and the casualties in the operations, local journalists and social help groups claimed that they found bodies of several men, women and children.

According to a report by the Associated Press, those who died included civilians and terrorists. While giving a brief detail about the operation, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby stated that the mission was successful, however, he did not say much about the raid.

Today's operation was the largest raid in the province since 2019

"There were no US casualties. More information will be provided as it becomes available," Kirby said in a statement on Thursday. According to the news agency, the operation was conducted near the Turkish border for nearly two hours. While speaking to AP, the residents said that it was a major residential area for internally displaced people of the Syrian civil war. Meanwhile, the other residents, on the condition of anonymity, told AP that they saw body parts of several people scattered near the site of the raid.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said that the strike killed nine people, including two children and a woman, according to the news agency. Citing the local journalist, Ahmad Rahhal, who visited the raid site, the news agency said that he found bodies of at least 12 people. It is worth mentioning that today's operation was the largest raid in the province since the 2019 US assault targeting the Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Who was Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi?

Notably, he took over as head of the militant group earlier in October 2019 following the death of his predecessor Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Abu Bakr was also killed during a US raid in the same area. According to a report by AP, al-Baghdadi killed himself by exploding a bomb as US forces approached his residence. In the blast, an official told AP that his family including, women and children were also killed. He is also known as Amir Muhammad Sa’id Abdal-Rahman al-Mawla.

With inputs from AP

Image: Twitter/@WhiteHouse