President Kovind, B’desh PM Recall Spirit Of 1971 War, Hail Maitri Diwas Celebrations

Providing details on President Kovind's three-day visit to Bangladesh, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla informed that the Government of India has decided to review the Nutan India-Bangladesh Maitree Muktijodha Sontan Scholarship Scheme for the heirs of Bangladeshi Muktijodhas. This scheme was introduced during PM Sheikh Hasina's visit to India in April 2017.

Referring to President Ram Nath Kovind's meeting with Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday in Dhaka, Harsh Vardhan Shringla stated that the discussion was comprehensive, encompassing many areas of the India-Bangladesh multifaceted relationship, including jointly preserving the legacy of Bangabandhu and the 1971 war.

President Ram Nath Kovind who is visiting Bangladesh to attend the 50th Victory Day celebrations of the country from December 15 to 17, held talks with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday in Dhaka. The Ministry of External Affairs apprised that President Kovind and PM Hasina reviewed the progress in the multifaceted and comprehensive bilateral ties.

Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, stated that the two leaders recalled the spirit of the 1971 Liberation War and expressed satisfaction at the joint celebration of Maitri Diwas.

President Kovind's day 2 schedule in Bangladesh

Providing details on President Kovind's December 16 schedule, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, "Tomorrow, President Kovind and the First Lady will attend the national programme of Victory Day as the Guest of Honour at National Parade Ground in Dhaka. 122-member tri-services contingent of Indian Armed Forces will participate in this parade."

The Foreign Secretary added that President Ram Nath Kovind, on December 17, is scheduled to inaugurate the renovated Sri Ramna Kali Mandir, which was earlier destroyed by Pakistan's Armed Forces during heinous Operation Searchlight in 1971.

Foreign Secretary said, "We (India & Bangladesh) are aspirational nations. Today, we have achieved an incredible amount of synergies in terms of connectivity, joint manufacturing & cooperation. We have set the stage for an exponential increase in ties."

India-Bangladesh friendship

According to Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the Indo-Bangla Friendship Pipeline is progressing very well and the countries would be in a position to inaugurate the same in the coming year. It also mentioned that despite COVID pandemic challenges, both India and Bangladesh closely cooperated in addressing the situation.

Stating that India has always worked with countries including Bangladesh and Myanmar on the Rohingya issue, FS Shrigla informed, "We have always called for the sustainable & speedy return of displaced persons to Rakhine state of Myanmar. We have always worked with Bangladesh & Myanmar to resolve this issue."

(With ANI inputs)

Image: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn, ANI