President Kovind Lands In Bangladesh For Victory Day Celebrations; Receives 21-gun Salute

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday arrived in Bangladesh to attend the 50th Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka. Beginning from Wednesday, President Kovind will be in Dhaka from December 15 to 17 as a guest of honour in the 50th Victory Day Parade, in reflection of close bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh.

As per the ANI report, in his first trip abroad since the start of the COVID pandemic, he will also hold talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart President Md. Abdul Hamid.

On President Kovind's arrival, he was greeted by Bangladesh President Md. Hamid Abdul and first lady Rashida Hamid as the song Amar Jonmobhumi played in the background by the military choir. As yet, President Kovind is at the Martyrs' Memorial in Dhaka.

The Bangladesh government will hold a banquet in honour of President Kovid today, which will also be joined by Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. He is also scheduled to visit the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum at the capital's Dhanmondi area to pay homage to Bangladesh's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Following this, he will also hold a delegation-level meeting with his counterpart Abdul Hamid, and PM Hasina.

Taking to Twitter, Rashtrapati Bhavan announced President Kovind's participation in the special celebrations of the 'Mujib Shoto Borsho' and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's Liberation from Pakistan. Calling President Kovind's visit a "ceremonial one", Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen at a virtual press conference on Tuesday emphasised that "all issues of bilateral ties are expected to be reviewed as a part of his tour," PTI reported.

President Kovind to attend Victory Day parade

As a part of his three-day maiden visit, President Kovind on December 16 will be the guest of honour at the 50th Victory Day event. The parade will include a 122-member tri-services contingent. It is pertinent to mention that a military delegation has also arrived in India to mark the Swarnim Vijay Parv, representing thriving ties between India and Bangladesh.

Highlighting the significance of the visit following PM Narendra Modi's visit in March this year, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday said "It is of great historical significance. The year 2021 commemorates the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence; it commemorates fifty years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries. It also commemorates the great victory over the Pakistani Army and their unconditional surrender to our joint forces - the Indian Armed Forces and Bangladesh’s forces on December 16, 1971, Bangladesh is the pillar of our ‘neighbourhood first’ policy and intersects with our ‘act east’ policy," ANI reported.

Victory Day is marked on December 16 annually to celebrate the liberation of erstwhile East Pakistan, now Bangladesh, from Pakistan after a nine-month war from March 1971 to December 1971.

On this day, Lieutenant General Amir Abdul Khan Niazi, the then-commanding officer of Pakistan Armed Forces, signed the Instrument of Surrender, in the presence of Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora (Joint Commander of Indian and Bangla forces), officially accepting the defeat and ending Liberation War in 1971.

However, India recognised Bangladesh's independence on December 6, 1971, also known as Maitri Diwas, which was officially agreed to be celebrated by India and Bangladesh on the same day from this year.

