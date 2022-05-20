President Kovind Recalls India's Support To Saint Vincent & Grenadines During Pandemic

India has always stood with the people of Saint Vincent and Grenadines (SVG), especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, President Ram Nath Kovind said during his address at the SVG Parliament. New Delhi, last year, supplied several tranches of India-made vaccines to help citizens in SVG fight the potentially dangerous second wave of the pandemic. "In order to show solidarity with the SVG, we shipped the life-saving drugs at the start of the COVID pandemic. India sent a made in India COVID vaccine last year," he mentioned.

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the House Assembly of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on the topic “India and SVG - Towards an Inclusive World Order”. pic.twitter.com/C7wdqXVrYe — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 19, 2022

President Kovind further underscored the growing partnership between New Delhi and SVG by outlining the projects that involve the communities in the country. He noted the inclusive initiatives undertaken by India and SVG that are at the advanced stage or have been completed. The President promoted multilateralism as one of the solutions to meet global challenges. "Multilateralism is to be used as an instrument to promote strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth in all nations. However, for multilateralism to remain relevant and effective, institutions need to be reformed," he stated.

India has remained steadfast in its commitment to share its experience, knowledge and skills acquired in its journey of development, with fellow developing countries. pic.twitter.com/h3uXgJe0X6 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 19, 2022

For the unversed, President Kovind is on a four-day trip to Saint Vincent and Grenadines from May 19. On his arrival at the Argyle International Airport in Kingstown, the President was received with the Guard of Honour and a 21-gun-salute and welcomed by SVG Prime Minister Ralph E Gonsalves.

President Kovind calls for inclusive world order to tackle complex issues

The President shed light on the complexities of a globalised world and plausible ways to overcome them. "The globalised world order also brought its own set of challenges like climate, political conflicts, threatening international peace and security, cross border terrorism, and supply chain disruption." Emphasising the way to mitigate the challenges he added, "To tackle the complex issues of today, the new world order we want to build must be an inclusive world order where every country can express its legitimate interests. This can be done by expanding and better designing representative systems in a key global system." He further stressed that the countries must question the United Nations and examine the satisfactory delivery of the current world order. "One should ask whether the UN and its organisations are adequately serving the global community in addressing these challenges," he concluded.

President Kovind, SVG PM sign decree to share critical information

President Kovind and SVG Prime Minister Ralph E Gonsalves on Thursday signed agreements to exchange information on any person or companies, ownership of companies it other alike, held by banks and financial institutions. The deal covers India's assistance to SVG in the collection of taxes.

