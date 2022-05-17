President Kovind Says India-Jamaica Ties Continue To Grow Despite Geographical Constraints

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday hailed India and Jamaica for maintaining friendly ties despite the geographical distance, adding that the economic interactions between both democracies flourished. During his speech at the ‘Indian Community and Friends of India Warm Welcome’ Programme in Kingston, President Kovind said that both nations continue to enjoy “cordial and friendly relations” based on shared democratic values”.

"India and Jamaica continue to enjoy cordial and friendly relations based on shared democratic values... economic and commercial interactions continue to grow despite constraints like geographical distance. However, there remains potential for enhanced trade and investment," the President said.

President Kovind, who is presently on his maiden state visit to Jamaica, further said that during his talk with Jamaican Governor-General Patrick Allen and Prime Minister Andrew Holness, the leaders exchanged views on ways to elevate the close bilateral ties of both nations. He said that “the First Lady of Jamaica was so fascinated with Indian culture that today she wore a 'salwar-kurta'."

LIVE: President Kovind addresses the Indian Community in Kingston, Jamaica https://t.co/kXArzxOD6a — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 17, 2022

Earlier, President Kovind also inaugurated an ‘India-Jamaica Friendship Garden’ at the Hope Gardens and planted a sapling along with the First Lady Savita Kovind.

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the India-Jamaica Friendship Garden in Kingston. The President also planted a sandalwood sapling at Hope Botanical Gardens. pic.twitter.com/EdoK4RkcT0 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 17, 2022

Jamaican Ministers weigh in on ties with India

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the inaugural event, Jamaican Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation Matthew Samuda said, “Environmental challenges like climate crisis & pollution are global crises. India and Jamaica are developing nations, it is important that we lead the world in environmental protection."

Additionally, Fayval Williams, Jamaican Minister of Education and Youth noted, "We would like to see greater collaboration in the field of education, especially technically. India has many years of experience in that field and a good reputation globally for tech. There could also be student/teacher exchanges."

Jamaican Agriculture & Fisheries Minister PP Charles Jr also raised concerns over crop production and said, “Despite historic crop production last year, we're facing serious potential issues that may arise in disruption of supply chain...it only makes sense for Jamaica & India to partner & tackle them in a mutually beneficial relationship."

Image: AP

