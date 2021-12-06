President Kovind To Visit Bangladesh For 50th Victory Day Celebrations From Dec 15-17

President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to pay a state visit to Bangladesh and attend the 50th victory day celebrations of the country from December 15 to 17. The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday, December 6, informed that President Kovind during the visit will hold a delegation-level meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Abdul Hamid. It is further informed that Kovind will meet Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen, separately.

In a statement, the MEA said, "At the invitation of the President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, will pay a state visit to Bangladesh from December 15 to 17 to attend the 50th victory day celebrations of Bangladesh".

President visit to Bangladesh on the historic occasion reflects on the fact that both countries consider the bilateral relationship as a high priority. The statement also said the development affirms that both countries share a mutual desire to further consolidate and strengthen the multifaceted and irreversible partnership, based on cultural and historical ties, trust and understanding.

50 years of India-Bangladesh diplomatic relations

The year 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. To mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pak war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh, India will also host several events. On December 16, 1971, more than 93,000 Pakistani troops surrendered before the Indian Army's joint forces and the "Mukti Bahini", which resulted in the formation of Bangladesh.

Earlier in March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Bangladesh and participated in the celebrations of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence, the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of establishment of diplomatic ties.

The MEA said, "Bangladesh is a major pillar of India"s neighbourhood first policy".

The statement further said that both countries aim to strengthen ties in diverse areas ranging from security, border management and defence, water resources, trade, transport and connectivity among others as they share progressive, comprehensive and substantial cooperation.

It also mentioned that despite COVID pandemic challenges, both India and Bangladesh closely cooperated in addressing the situation.

(With PTI input)

