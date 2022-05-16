President Kovind's 4-day Visit To Jamaica Begins With Rousing Welcome At Kingston

President Ram Nath Kovind commenced his four-day visit to Jamaica on Monday morning. President Kovind arrived at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston where he received a rousing welcome from Jamaicans and the Indian diaspora.

It is the first-ever visit by an Indian President to Jamaica. President Ram Nath Kovind is accompanied by his wife First Lady Savita Kovind, daughter Swati Kovind, Union Minister Pankaj Chowdhary, Lok Sabha MP Rama Devi, and Satish Kumar Gautam, among other secretary-level officers.

In the first-ever visit by an Indian Head of State, President Kovind was greeted with a ceremonial welcome, a Guard of Honour, and a 21-gun-salute. The President of India Ram Nath Kovind with his family was escorted by the Chief Defence Staff of Jamaica.

The leadership of the host Patrick Allen, Governor-General of Jamaica, Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness, Chief of Defence Staff, Cabinet members, and Police Commissioner were all in attendance on the Jamaican side. On the other hand, Masakui Rungsung, High Commissioner of India to Jamaica and his wife Zingcharwon Rungsung were present on the Indian side at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.

Later, President Ram Nath Kovind was warmly welcomed by Jamaicans and the Indian diaspora at Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

President Ram Nath Kovind’s scheduled programs

President Ram Nath Kovind during his four-day visit will pay a floral tribute at the shrine of the Rt. Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey.

Thereafter, President Ram Nath Kovind will visit the Governor-General and PM house in Jamaica where the President is scheduled to meet Governor-General of Jamaica Sir Patrick Allen and Prime Minister Andrew Holness. A signing ceremony (MOU agreement) will also be held at the PM house.

On 17 May, President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to inaugurate the ‘Ambedkar avenue’, a road dedicated to Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. Later on the same day, President will inaugurate the Jamaica-India friendship garden.

A cricket kit will be gifted to Billy heaven, the President of the Jamaica Cricket Association, and later in the evening, President Ram Nath Kovind will give cricket kits to aspiring cricketers in Jamaica.

India strengthens linkages with the Jamaican Diaspora

India and the West Indies cricket team have played in regular bilateral events. Some matches (T-20, ODI, and Test matches) are also held in Kingston. As a result, India and Jamaica are natural partners for sports collaboration. An MOU between the two countries in the sphere of sports cooperation is nearing completion.

A Diaspora community event will round out the program. India is dedicated to establishing ties with the Jamaican diaspora and encouraging their involvement in national development.

India and Jamaica have long had positive ties based on democratic values, shared historical experiences, a Parliamentary political system, Commonwealth membership, English language proficiency, and a shared love of cricket.