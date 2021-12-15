President Ram Nath Kovind Meets Bangladesh PM Hasina; Recalls Spirit Of 1971 War

President Ram Nath Kovind who is visiting Bangladesh to attend the 50th Victory Day celebrations of the country from December 15 to 17, held talks with Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday in Dhaka. The Ministry of External Affairs apprised that Kovind and Hasina reviewed progress in the multifaceted and comprehensive bilateral ties.

Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, stated that the two leaders recalled the spirit of the 1971 Liberation War and expressed satisfaction at the joint celebration of Maitri Diwas.

President Ram Nath Kovind in Bangladesh

Earlier in the day, Bagchi termed President Kovind's visit to Bangladesh a 'grand beginning.' It was learned that In a special gesture, President HE Md. Abdul Hamid and First Lady Rashida Hamid welcomed President Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind, in Dhaka. Accorded a red carpet welcome, a 21-gun salute, and a Guard of Honour.

During the day, President Kovind paid homage to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, the place which bears testimony to the life & work of the beloved Father of Bangladesh.

The President then held talks with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and discussed future joint projects, including in the area of connectivity.

50 years of India-Bangladesh diplomatic relations

The year 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. To mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pak war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh, India will also host several events. On December 16, 1971, more than 93,000 Pakistani troops surrendered before the Indian Army's joint forces and the "Mukti Bahini", which resulted in the formation of Bangladesh.

Earlier in March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Bangladesh and participated in the celebrations of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence, the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of establishment of diplomatic ties.

The MEA said, "Bangladesh is a major pillar of India"s neighbourhood first policy".

The statement further said that both countries aim to strengthen ties in diverse areas ranging from security, border management and defence, water resources, trade, transport and connectivity among others as they share progressive, comprehensive and substantial cooperation.

It also mentioned that despite COVID pandemic challenges, both India and Bangladesh closely cooperated in addressing the situation.

(Image: @MEAIndia/TWITTER)