President Ram Nath Kovind Receives Guard Of Honour In Saint Vincent And The Grenadines

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is the first leader of the country to visit Saint Vincent and Grenadines, on Thursday arrived at Argyle International Airport in Kingstown and received the Guard of Honour along with a 21-gun-salute as he continues the second leg of his four-day trip after Jamaica. The President was received by Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves. President Kovind is accompanied by his wife first lady Savita Kovind, Union Minister Pankaj Chowdhary, Lok Sabha MP Rama Devi and Satish Kumar Gautam.

President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Kingstown, the capital city of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Governor General Ms Dame Susan Dougan received the President at the airport. This is the first visit by an Indian President to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. pic.twitter.com/ui61zwtmua — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 18, 2022

On Saint Vincent and the Grenadines' side, the leadership of the host was the Prime Minister and was joined by Speaker of the House Assembly Rochelle Forde, Leader of the Opposition Godwin Friday and his wife along with the members of cabinet and Parliament, Commissioner of Police, cabinet Secretary and members of the diplomatic corps. Additionally, S. Balachandran, High Commissioner of India to Jamaica and his spouse Hemalatha Chandran.

Before President Kovind departed from Jamaica to reach Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) on Wednesday morning, he received a guard of honour in Jamaica’s capital city of Kingston.

President’s agenda for his visit to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

During his time in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, President Kovind will hold discussions with his counterpart Governor-General of SVG Susan Dougan. He will even meet with the country’s Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves along with several other senior-level officials. President Kovind will also address the House of Assembly of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines among other lined-up activities.

It is pertinent to note here that Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is an important partner for India and both nations are non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in 2021 and shared good cooperation during this period, stated the official statement.

President Kovind arrived in SVG after participating in a range of activities in Jamaica, including an address to the joint sitting of the Jamaican parliament. He also inaugurated the road in Kingston after BR Ambedkar, as well as the India-Jamaica friendship park.

“Jamaica has a very special place in India and among our people as Indians from all walks of life have been coming to this beautiful country and making it their home,” Kovind said at an event to mark 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Image: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter



