Pressure Grows On Canadian Government To Take Action Against Chinese Election Interference

The majority of Canadians believe that China has attempted to interfere in the recent federal elections and have appealed to take strict action against foreign meddling, reported Global news. Immense pressure has been put on the Canadian authorities to take action against Chinese interference in Canada's elections. These polls are conducted by the Angus Reid Institute and the final result was released on Wednesday in which 53% of them believed that the Liberal government has not responded strongly in responding to China’s alleged interference attempts. Further, 64% have voted for more focus on national security and defence.



“The response over the last couple of weeks from Ottawa … is not necessarily washing with Canadians, or at least with a really significant segment of them,” said Shachi Kurl, president of the Angus Reid Institute. Further, she added, “More than half of them are saying, ‘No, this alleged interference represents a serious threat to Canadian democracy.'”

Will Ottawa take strict action against Chinese election interference?

Even after the mounting pressure from prominent officials and allegations, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not clearly answered questions about calls for a public inquiry into the matter. According to multiple media reports, in the last number of weeks the scope of China’s alleged efforts to influence Canadian society, includes allegations of attempts to interfere in the 2019 and 2021 elections.

However, a report commissioned on Tuesday by an independent panel has reviewed the 2021 federal vote which concluded that there has been no foreign interference that “threatened Canada’s ability to have a free and fair election”. Although, the panel warned about the attempts to interfere in the election that didn’t meet the panel’s threshold for reporting those attempts to the public. Recently, the same concerns have been raised by Canadian spymaster Richard Fadden, who has urged the need for a public inquiry into allegations of Chinese election interference.

