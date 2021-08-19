'Pressurising Taliban To Let Nationals Leave Afghanistan': US Deputy Secretary Of State

The United States is pressurising the Taliban to allow Afghan nationals to leave the country through the US-controlled airport as they previously promised following the reports that they have violated those public statements, said US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on August 18. In a press briefing on Wednesday (local time), Sherman said that the US has seen the reports of the Taliban “blocking” Afghans who wish to leave the war-torn country, which is contrary to the public statements. Ever since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, governments across the globe scrambled efforts to evacuate their citizens.

Sherman said, “We have seen reports that the Taliban, contrary to their public statements and their commitments to our government, are blocking Afghans who wish to leave the country from reaching the airport.”

“Our team in Doha and our military partners on the ground in Kabul are engaging directly with the Taliban to make clear that we expect them to allow all American citizens, all third-country nationals, and all Afghans who wish to leave to do so safely and without harassment,” she added.

The US Deputy Secretary of State also said that the Taliban appeared to be adhering to their commitments to allow the United States citizens to head to the airport. However, Sherman noted that the US was still looking for assurances on safe passages for “everybody who was trying to get to the airport". She said, “The Taliban are hoping to create a government in Afghanistan. They seek legitimacy. We are all watching their actions.” The US military had secured the airport to fly out the US citizens and other vulnerable people after the Afghan government fell to the Taliban on August 15.

Sherman said, “The United States and the international community will be vigilant in monitoring how any future government in Afghanistan ensures the rights and freedoms that women and girls in that country have come to expect. The United States joined 20 other nations this morning in jointly affirming that commitment.”

Taliban Declares Afghanistan as 'Islamic Emirate'

Meanwhile, on August 19, marking the first independence day of Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, the insurgents declared the war-ravaged nations as 'Islamic Emirate'. The Taliban has changed the name of the country as 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan' after previously floating in its 'iron fist' rule from 1996 to 2001. Taliban Spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid wrote on Twitter on Thursday, "Declaration of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the country's independence from the British rule."

IMAGE: AP