Overruled By State Heads, Brazil President Coughs Repeatedly At Anti-Covid Lockdown Speech

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday repeatedly coughed in his speech at an anti-quarantine protest. Addressing his fellow anti-quarantine supporters in Brasilia, Bolsonaro said that he expects the measures, which much of the country has imposed against his will, would end by this week as the peak of the epidemic may be weeks away.

READ | Spike in COVID-19 cases in Singapore due to extensive testing of foreign workers: Health Ministry

Bolsonaro downplays the virus as a 'little cold'

President Bolsonaro has downplayed the virus as a 'little cold' and lamented over the damage to Brazil's economy, however, many regional leaders have overlooked him and imposed their own quarantine precautionary measures. The furious 65-year-old President also appeared at an anti-quarantine protest and lambasted the lockdown in a speech to supporters which was interrupted by his own coughing. Despite Bolsonaro's protests, many of Brazil's regional governors have more or less shut down their states in recent weeks to flatten the curve of the pandemic.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases at 17656; MHA forms 6 inter-ministerial teams for hotspots

Few mayors and governors are destroying Brazil: Bolsonaro

Bolsonaro further added that what a few mayors and governors are doing is a crime and they're destroying Brazil. In conflict with his own health officials, the President fired his popular health minister last week after they clashed over social distancing measures. The outbreak in Brazil appears to be a few weeks behind in Europe and the US, meaning those governors are unlikely to end their lockdowns anytime soon.

READ | HC declines to entertain plea to restrain Kejriwal from reporting COVID-19 cases under 'markaz' category

Top court rules that governors and mayors can decide on social isolations

Nearly all Brazilian states have stayed at home measures in place, some slated to extend until the middle of May. The country’s top court has already ruled governors and mayors can decide on social isolation measures regardless of the federal government’s position. Bolsonaro, meanwhile, wants a quick reopening to stop the deterioration of Brazil's faltering economy.

READ | South Dakota Health officials report 50 new COVID-19 cases