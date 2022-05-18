Prez Kovind Attends Dinner Hosted By Jamaica; Says 'our Economies Complement Each Other'

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is about to conclude his maiden visit to Jamaica, hailed the decades of old links between India and the Caribbean nation as he attended the state dinner hosted by Jamaican Governor-General Patrick Allen at King's House in Kingston. On Tuesday, Kovind along with his wife First Lady Savita Kovind and daughter Swati Kovind attended the dinner and reiterated the factors that bind both nations together.

Apart from his family, President Kovind is accompanied by Union Minister Pankaj Chowdhary, Lok Sabha MP Rama Devi, Satish Kumar Gautam and Secretary-Level Officers for a four-day visit to Jamaica to elevate ties between both the countries and strengthen links with the Jamaican diaspora.

President Ram Nath Kovind along with his wife Savita Kovind and daughter Swati Kovind arrives for state dinner hosted by Jamaican Governor-General Patrick Allen at King's House in Kingston, Jamaica pic.twitter.com/VqWpWOp4Zr — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022

Key highlights of Kovind’s speech

The 175-year-old link between India, Jamaica

President Kovind noted that ever since a ship carrying 200 Indians landed in Jamaica, 175 years ago, the Caribbean nation has had a very special place in India.

He said, “Jamaica has a very special place in India. More than 175 years ago, a ship carrying about 200 Indians landed in Jamaica.”

“Since then, Indians from all walks of life had been coming to this beautiful country,” Kovind added.

#WATCH | Jamaica has a very special place in India. More than 175 years ago, a ship carrying about 200 Indians landed in Jamaica. Since then, Indians from all walks of life had been coming to this beautiful country: President Ram Nath Kovind in Jamaica pic.twitter.com/jYSZ0i296x — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022

Kovind hails Jamaican sporting legends

He noted that “Cricket icons such as Chris Gayle, George Headley, Michael Holding are admired by generations of Indian cricket lovers. Cricket binds our geographically distant nations very close. The greatness of Usain Bolt is well known to Indian sports lovers”.

Prez hails Jamaica’s potential; says both nations believe in international rule

Kovind said that “Jamaica has the potential to be the knowledge highway in this region” while also noting that “India and Jamaica believe in international rule of order”.

The President went on to suggest that we “must use Jamaican traditional medicine knowledge of Ayurveda too”.

Jamaican, Indian economies complement each other: Kovind

President Kovind said, "We see our economies complementing each other, not just for trade, but also to transform our economies through the digital revolution."

Meanwhile, Jamaica’s Governor-General Patrick Allen on Wednesday hailed India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending COVID-19 jabs to the Caribbean nation amid the pandemic. He averred that work to further elevate ties between both the countries must continue.

Allen also noted that while India is celebrating 75 years of Independence, Jamaica marked its 60th year. According to the Jamaican Governor-General, it is a ‘striking reminder’ of the challenges and opportunities faced by both countries. He went on to laud India for embracing and supporting Jamaica and said that he is ‘grateful for the shared vision’. Allen said that there is a ‘visible’ influence of India across the continent.

Image: ANI