Prez Kovind Backs India's Commitment To Finish Mongolia's Oil Refinery Project On Time

While addressing a delegation from Mongolia on Wednesday, President Ram Nath Kovind asserted that the oil refinery project in Mongolia is a symbol of the two countries' strong strategic alliance and that India is completely committed to the project's prompt completion.

A Mongolian parliamentary delegation led by Gombojav Zandanshatar, Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia, met with President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on December 1. Earlier in the day, they were also greeted by the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Parliament.

A Parliamentary delegation from Mongolia led by Mr Gombojav Zandanshatar, Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia, called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.



The President was pleased to notice the progress of the Oil Refinery Project in Mongolia, which is one of India's developmental projects in Mongolia. This project, he said, represents the strong India-Mongolia collaboration and strategic alliance. He stated that India is totally committed to its prompt completion because it would significantly improve Mongolia's energy security.

‘India-Mongolia share common values of democracy & Freedom’: President Kovind

While greeting the Mongolian delegation to India, the President further stated that India and Mongolia have shared culture, historical, spiritual, and civilisational links.

"The common values and ideals of democracy and freedom strengthen our bonds. As Mongolia's 'third neighbour' and 'spiritual neighbour', India looks forward to continued cooperation to further deepen its strategic partnership with Mongolia," MEA said in a release.

Pointing to the cooperation between India and Mongolia in facing challenges of COVID-19, the President said, ''We appreciate the timely and valuable support given to us in the second wave by the Government of Mongolia.'' He also expressed happiness that India could support Mongolia through the supply of vaccines and medicines.

President Kovind expressed his optimism that this visit would add to the dynamism of bilateral relationships between both countries. According to the President, Buddhism represents a unique link between India and Mongolia.

He also mentioned that Mongolian Kanjur manuscripts are being printed by India's National Mission for Manuscripts. He went on to say that India is assisting Gandan Monastery in digitising Buddhist manuscripts.

Apart from this, while speaking on global climate change, President Kovind stated that ''the impact of climate change would be disproportionately high on emerging countries like ours. It is critical that we collaborate to overcome this common problem.'' Mongolia has opted to join the International Solar Alliance, which he is pleased about.

